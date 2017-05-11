Advertising

It finally happened.

With some impeccably tough competition, Donald Trump has posted the worst possible tweet at the worst possible time.

The gosh darn President of the United States, whose recent actions have heightened suspicions about potential treason with Russia and potential obstruction of justice into the investigation, is resurrecting a petty feud with a comedian.

I cannot. And fellow observers simply could not even.

Gross: he might have gotten the idea from Reddit, like the t

He has a long history of picking on Rosie O'Donnell, like a big, strong adult man.

America is in good, tiny hands.

