It finally happened.

With some impeccably tough competition, Donald Trump has posted the worst possible tweet at the worst possible time.

The gosh darn President of the United States, whose recent actions have heightened suspicions about potential treason with Russia and potential obstruction of justice into the investigation, is resurrecting a petty feud with a comedian.

I cannot. And fellow observers simply could not even.

Can't even put into words how relieved I am that he's looking through @Rosie's tweets right now rather than doing more awful president stuff pic.twitter.com/pBBpEJI237 — Andrew Ritchie (@poorlilritchie) May 11, 2017

it's days like this I wonder if Rosie O'Donnell is secretly trump's daisy buchanan

and this whole thing has just been to impress her — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Trump has nothing bad to say about Putin, but has time for the country's greatest threat, Rosie O'Donnell. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 11, 2017

And lo, The Pivot shall come in a form thou expecteth not: a witticism at the expense of Rosie O'Donnell.



All hail The Pivot. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) May 11, 2017

"go back through Rosie O'Donnell's timeline for five months until you find something about Comey" - something the President does, apparently — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 11, 2017

so many palms just met so many faces — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) May 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/KahranAtLaw/status/862765284532400128

Took Trump 120+ days to come up with an attack on @Rosie that just made him look even more criminal. Good stuff — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 11, 2017

The White House strategic plan after its entire premise for firing the FBI director crumbled was to own Rosie O'Donnell on Twitter. — George Zornick (@gzornick) May 11, 2017

I think the Rosie retweet might have finally done it: I never want to use this dumb website again — laura olin (@lauraolin) May 11, 2017

when you have to use Rosie O'Donnell to bolster your position on firing the FBI director you're pretty much out of other options. — Fishbulb (@thedailyduff) May 11, 2017

Gross: he might have gotten the idea from Reddit

The Rosie O'Donnell tweet was posted on the Trump subreddit about 20 minutes before the president tweeted it pic.twitter.com/xGuuwCFVK7 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) May 11, 2017

He has a long history of picking on Rosie O'Donnell, like a big, strong adult man.

Trump just tweeted about Rosie O'Donnell. Here's how the President of the United States has talked about her in the past. Such a charmer... pic.twitter.com/w1jYmjPr9I — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 11, 2017

America is in good, tiny hands.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.