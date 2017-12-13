Trump woke up and tweeted to Americans why he was right about Roy Moore.

On Tuesday night, Alabama's Doug Jones, a Democrat, beat out Republican candidate Roy Moore (and his horse, Sassy) for a seat in the Senate. Donald Trump's screams of frustration could probably be heard for miles.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted, "The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!"

Trump had endorsed Moore, despite the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him. But the Trump bump did not cause Moore to win, just like Trump's endorsement of Luther Strange in the GOP primary did not lead to Strange's victory.

After Luther Strange lost the primary, Trump deleted tweets endorsing him.

Trump's tweet about Moore this morning brought a lot of reactions on Twitter, including a surprising one from Anderson Cooper.