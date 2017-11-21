Trump finally speaks out on Roy Moore and sexual assault. Yes, it is a complete disaster.

President Donald Trump has embraced sending alleged child molester Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate, saying that the Alabama candidate who didn't pursue relationships with teenagers as an adult would be soft on crime.
(Note: does Melania shake her head and walk away in this video, or am I just totally projecting a conscience onto her?)
Democrat Doug Jones is a former prosecutor most known for prosecuting the damn KKK, but we know from the Charlottesville that Trump considers some members of the KKK to be "very fine people."
The whole exchange is like scraping skid marks from your toilet bowl.
Trump is all aboard the Moore Train because he totally denies it. He said he'll announce next week whether or not he'll campaign with him in Alabama.
"He denies it," he told reporters outside the White House. "He says it didn't happen and you have to listen to him, also."
And the real pitch to voters? Be careful what kind of person you elect—no, doesn't matter if they've been banned from their local mall because of misconduct with minors—be wary of a goshdarned liberal.
Moore's denials are so unconvincing that even Ivanka Trump, famous ignorer of bad news, believes the women.
"There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," she told the Associated Press last week. "I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts."
Here's hoping the subject comes up at the Trumps' Thanksgiving.
Oh, and there's more than just Moore!
Right after calling his accusers liars, he sent out a lovely salute to the ladies, calling women special, rejoicing at this time that women are sharing their harrowing stories about being abused by men because many of the men are Democrats.
On behalf of all women, thank you, Mr. President, for your allyship and support*.
*Granted the accused believes in a social safety net and disagrees with your policies.