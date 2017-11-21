Trump finally speaks out on Roy Moore and sexual assault. Yes, it is a complete disaster.

President Donald Trump has embraced sending alleged child molester Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate, saying that the Alabama candidate who didn't pursue relationships with teenagers as an adult would be soft on crime.

Trump's de facto endorsement of Roy Moore: "He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also." pic.twitter.com/CW0DiNFHuv — Axios (@axios) November 21, 2017

(Note: does Melania shake her head and walk away in this video, or am I just totally projecting a conscience onto her?)

Democrat Doug Jones is a former prosecutor most known for prosecuting the damn KKK, but we know from the Charlottesville that Trump considers some members of the KKK to be "very fine people."

The whole exchange is like scraping skid marks from your toilet bowl.

Pres. Trump comments on sexual assault allegations against AL GOP Senate candidate Moore: "Let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it. That is all I can say." https://t.co/BUaz675TQw pic.twitter.com/6geyg3hxAS — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Trump is all aboard the Moore Train because he totally denies it. He said he'll announce next week whether or not he'll campaign with him in Alabama.

"He denies it," he told reporters outside the White House. "He says it didn't happen and you have to listen to him, also."

And the real pitch to voters? Be careful what kind of person you elect—no, doesn't matter if they've been banned from their local mall because of misconduct with minors—be wary of a goshdarned liberal.