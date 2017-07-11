Advertising

On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported in even more detail about a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian-connected lawyer. The lawyer had offered to hand over negative information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, and according to yesterday's story, Trump Jr. "was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy." He took the meeting anyway.

The Washington Post said this report could be a "smoking gun." Vox called it a "bombshell." George W. Bush's lawyer had already said that Trump Jr. taking the meeting "borders on treason."

Advertising

And President Donald Trump responded with this: SPORTS.

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned!

Yup. Exactly what's on everybody's mind this morning.

Los Angeles and Paris both lobbied the Olympic Committee on Tuesday, according to USA Today, to host the 2024 Olympics or games even farther off in the future. French President Emmanuel Macron actually spoke to the committee in person on behalf of Paris. Trump sent the above tweet.

Advertising

And look—it worked. Now we're thinking about the Olympics instead of Russia. Which is fine, because we'll see how much longer Trump can resist tweeting about Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. certainly can't.

Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story. If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Then again...

Trump quickly defended Ivanka after she was criticized for taking his seat at the G20 summit. He hasn't tweeted once about Trump Jr. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 11, 2017

Advertising

Donald Trump has shown zero interest in defending Donald Trump Jr. That's interesting. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.