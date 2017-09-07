Advertising

Based on Donald Trump's track record, it seems unlikely his face will ever make it onto United States currency. So, what else is a narcissistic president with low approval ratings to do but hire underpaid workers to make $45 coins with his menacing face on them?

As pointed out by Jezebel, Trump's reelection campaign just put out a short documentary called "Promises Made, Promises Kept." The video tells the story of the apprentices who spend their days making the "presidential medals," which you can buy on his website. The three-minute clip is filled with testimonials from these employees, who all claim to love it–and no one loves it more than the talkative Paul Schlei, a Medalcraft Mint Apprentice who appears in his 50s or 60s.

"This apprenticeship is gonna change my life. It's gonna allow me to advance in metal craft, which in part is gonna help me make America great again," Schlei says. "Not everyone sits at a desk. You need trades. That's what makes this country great." I'm sorry, but if you think this country is great, how are you going to make it great again? THE SLOGAN IS NONSENSE.

Schlei continues: "Look at the past. It's people being plumbers, people being pressmen. I know what I'm gonna be doing for the rest of my career." Honestly, "look at the past" is a more accurate slogan for Trump's regressive platform. Also, there are still plenty of plumbers...

The video also shows Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law, visiting the factory. "We got a coin now. There it is," she astutely points out as an employee presents her with a coin. "The nice thing about this is, because this is done by hand, every coin is actually unique. They're beautiful." I'm sorry, Lara, but you married Eric Trump, so your opinion on what's beautiful can't really be trusted. Exhibit A:

Jerry Moran, CEO of Medalcraft Mint, appears in the documentary to really drive home the point that all the medals are made in the USA. "What has really resonated in the last year is Made in the USA, and it's really been exciting," he says, despite the fact that Trump has made headlines for producing most of his merchandise overseas. "Made in the USA to me is pride. Made in the USA is iconic."

The video also includes footage Trump giving remarks at a press conference in June, when he signed an executive order to expand apprenticeship initiatives. "Not only will our apprentices transform their lives, but they will also transform our lives in the truest sense." And when he says "our lives," he clearly means his own life, and not the lives of Americans, because who else is benefiting from these coins besides Trump? I guess Mike Pence, who surprisingly gets a shoutout on the box.

