Apparently it's not enough to be the actual President of the United States for Donald Trump. He reportedly also wants to be the president in Sharknado 3.

Way back in January 2015 when he was still Reality Star Trump, he allegedly signed on to play President Trump in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!. (Fun fact: The producers' first choice was Sarah Palin, but her negotiations fell through.) He may have been their second choice, but at least Trump was gung-ho. David Latt, who co-founded the film company behind the Sharknado movies, ​​​​​​told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump not only said yes to the role, he was "thrilled to be asked."

Trump was so committed to the part that he even got as far as the contract negotiation stage. Michael D. Cohen, the same lawyer now being investigated for collusion with Russia, was in charge of getting everything squared away for Trump's cameo. Then came a swift change of plans. Trump decided to run for the actual United States presidency.

After weeks of lag time with no response to the Sharknado team, Cohen finally got back to the producers. "Donald's thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we'll get back to you," Latt remembers Cohen saying. "This might not be the best time." In a rush, producers cast Mark Cuban instead. To add insult to injury, Ann Coulter was cast as his VP.

"Then we immediately heard from Trump's lawyer," recalls Latt. "He basically said, 'How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We're going to sue you! We're going to shut the entire show down!'" Cohen says he doesn't recall being this angry.

Trump may have lost out on a cameo in a low-budget, critically-panned made-for-TV movie, but at least he's getting to play the role of president in America 2017: Oh Hell No!. Now where are those sharks when we need them?

