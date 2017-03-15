Advertising

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump opened Twitter and filed another 140 characters into the presidential record. Subject: Snoop Dogg. Category: Angry.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The tweet comes in response to Snoop Dogg's music video for his song "Lavender," in which "Snoop Dogg pulls out a fake gun and aims it at [a] Parody Trump," according to Billboard. The gun emits a "bang" flag instead of a bullet. The tweet also comes during a flurry of likely unwelcome (to Trump) discussion of new information on his tax returns.

The violent imagery in Snoop Dogg's video was roundly denounced, with Senator Marco Rubio even weighing in, according to the BBC, saying: "Snoop shouldn't have done that."

