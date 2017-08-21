On Monday, millions of Americans had their eyes to the sky as the United States experienced a rare solar eclipse. Among those Americans were president Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, who watched the eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House.
See if you can spot the problem with the way the president chose to view the solar eclipse.
Yep, just stared directly at it BEFORE putting on his approved eclipse safety glasses. Now, we've all been hearing the safety warnings over the last few weeks and probably are well-aware that staring directly into the sun during an eclipse can cause permanent eye damage.
Naturally, the president's failure to follow safe eclipse protocol caused social media to explode. Here are some of Twitter's best reactions.
This sorcerer actually predicted that this would happen earlier in the day.
Though, be honest, are any of us really surprised?