On Monday, millions of Americans had their eyes to the sky as the United States experienced a rare solar eclipse. Among those Americans were president Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, who watched the eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House.

See if you can spot the problem with the way the president chose to view the solar eclipse.

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

Yep, just stared directly at it BEFORE putting on his approved eclipse safety glasses. Now, we've all been hearing the safety warnings over the last few weeks and probably are well-aware that staring directly into the sun during an eclipse can cause permanent eye damage.

Naturally, the president's failure to follow safe eclipse protocol caused social media to explode. Here are some of Twitter's best reactions.

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

"Mr President, the news is saying you shouldn't look directly into the sun"

"Who's saying it" ?

"CNN"

Trump: Fake Eclipse pic.twitter.com/H0EGVBjr8e — E (@esheikh_) August 21, 2017

"i'm trying to get a natural tan" pic.twitter.com/HTTQpKbB9k — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 21, 2017

#Trump doesn’t need protective eye wear! “I have the greatest corneas of all time, really. The best.” #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/uXdsQGsz9j — Shawna Hazlett ن (@shawnahaze) August 21, 2017

Gotta love Trump Rawdogging the eclipse pic.twitter.com/925GFZJ5OV — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 21, 2017

Is there anything more on-brand than Mr. Trump thinking his retinas are stronger than the sun? pic.twitter.com/NLm61zYwGU — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 21, 2017

Gotta hand it to Trump, he literally is blinding himself to prove how much he doesn't trust scientists. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Y2au9HgDcx — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) August 21, 2017

Trump finally setting up a real blind trust #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/1obhisFzrV — Andrew Saturn (@andsat) August 21, 2017

It was sunny, it was sunny, it was sunny, it got kinda dark, THE IDIOT PRESIDENT STARED DIRECTLY INTO THE SUN, it was sunny again — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 21, 2017

Turn around, bright eyes pic.twitter.com/RNGm0WdwFF — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 21, 2017

He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he looked directly at the sun. — Omar Najam🇬🇧 (@OmarNajam) August 21, 2017

I mean seriously, ALL he had to do was not do something stupid while bein' photographed looking at the damn eclipse and whatnot. pic.twitter.com/Ty9c3dSHnc — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 21, 2017

TRUMP: So I can just look right at the eclipse right?

NASA: you know what? sure. pic.twitter.com/rxwy2CNMqq — Chris Person (@Papapishu) August 21, 2017

Mel: Don't do it



TRUMP: I've held the Orb in my hands and learned its secrets. I can handle a little- oh fuck oh fuck!



Mel: ... #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/MKxdmrmGTg — Steve King (@steveking_) August 21, 2017

i want someone to look at me the way Trump looks at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/15pfqYpkFy — oneyun da prophet (@oneyun) August 21, 2017

Sadly, due to the President's lack of judgment, his 2020 vision is permanently damaged. https://t.co/zk3hcFeIu7 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) August 21, 2017

This sorcerer actually predicted that this would happen earlier in the day.

I cannot handle this right now. pic.twitter.com/JXjuHH2ivA — Jules (@jules_su) August 21, 2017

Though, be honest, are any of us really surprised?

