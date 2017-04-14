Advertising

Remember when Bernie Sanders printed out a tweet and took it to the Senate floor to troll Donald Trump? Well, someone just matched that boss move and then took it about 90,000 feet farther. The Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN) just launched the first-ever "space protest" against Donald Trump's presidency by sending a printed-out tweet into the stratosphere via a high-altitude weather balloon.

We thought Antarctica would be as far as humanity will go to troll the president. But apparently Planet Earth alone can no longer contain the resistance.

The tweet ASAN chose for their mission reads, with poetic simplicity: "@realDonaldTrump: LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A BITCH." And watching it float through the stratosphere in this video may bring tears to your eyes:

The tweet was originally a callback to this tweet from astrophysicist and fierce Trump opponent Neil DeGrasse Tyson. It's a quote from NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the sixth person to walk on the moon, who passed away last year.

“Look at that, you son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/JyeiOV7lgv — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 6, 2016

The full quote from Mitchell, about his experience in space, reads:

You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a bitch.

Another fun fact about Edgar Mitchell: he believed aliens exist and have helped prevent nuclear war on Earth (I hope they keep it up!).

According to ASAN's website, this space protest was launched "in solidarity with the upcoming March for Science (4/22)." It's also likely a response to the president's proposal to cut funding for NASA’s Earth science program, and basically anything else involving education, science, or protecting the planet.

But while this "space" protest is impressive, 90,000 it's technically not "space" according to Vice. That would require a distance of at least 330,000 feet. So it's time to step it up, people. I will not rest until I look up at the night sky and see "Look at that, you son of a bitch" written in block letters on the moon.

