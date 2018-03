Tuesday, January 30, marked Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. He went into it with the lowest approval rating of any modern president at this point in his tenure. He's under criminal investigation. He also seemed to have that weird sniffing problem when he spoke again. So, with that in mind, here are the funniest reactions to Donald Trump's SOTU address.

Rich white dudes cheering because millions will lose their health insurance. Proud moment, America. #SOTU — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 31, 2018

"We are with you," Trump says about Puerto Rico, except for the food and water aid that FEMA is ending. https://t.co/54Uirtw9dw #SOTU — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) January 31, 2018

I wish Puerto Ricans in the gallery would start throwing rolls of paper towels at him. #SOTU — Bobby Rivers (@BobbyRiversTV) January 31, 2018

Here we will watch a president whose followers tell immigrants to "speak English" struggle to speak proper English #SOTU — Natalia Pérez Santos (@ndperezsantos) January 31, 2018

Half of the new jobs Trump has created are just federal prosecutors — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 31, 2018

