We are now living in a world the President of the United States is threatened by the author of The Shining. Russia? No. Gunmen, who cares. But as Stephen King revealed to his over 3 million followers today on Twitter, "Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets." Maybe Trump is just afraid of Cujo?

King went on to joke about the block, "I may have to kill myself." King has been vocal in his disdain for the Trump administration, and someone — or perhaps a blocking bot a staffer has sicced on the President's Twitter feed — has taken notice.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 12, 2017

As Us Weekly reports, King found a way around the block courtesy of fellow superstar author (and super Twitter user) JK Rowling. "I still have access, I'll DM them to you," she responded.

I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

But King — like the rest of us, let's be honest — seems more relieved than worried at the chance to avoid the President's AM tweets. "I'm good either way," he told Rowling. "I'll always have Pence."

Thanks. Maybe it's a hoax. I'm good either way. I'll always have Pence, hahahaha. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Whether or not Rowling follows up on her promise to keep her fellow author informed, the fact is that there's an easy work-around for anyone who Trump has blocked. Donald, hate to break it to you, but all Stephen King has to do is sign out of Twitter and he can still read your feed.

