Trump hits back after Bannon's 'treason' statements on Kushner and Don Jr.

On Wednesday morning, news began to break as Steve Bannon quotes began to leak from a new tell-all dedicated to spilling every last secret about the Trump campaign. Via The Guardian:

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.

Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."

President Trump wasted no time releasing a statement on Bannon's comments, casting his former chief strategist as having "nothing to do with me or my presidency."

JUST IN: President Trump statement on Steve Bannon: "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind." pic.twitter.com/LxZoBI5Ng4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2018

"When he was fired," goes the presidential statement, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination..."