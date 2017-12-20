Trump jokes about congressman who got shot: 'hell of a way to lose weight!'

To demonstrate that one could indeed do something more tone-deaf than throwing a fancy lawn party to celebrate the passage of a bill that will lead to suffering for many people, President Trump decided to make a joke about the congressman who got shot.
In June, Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip at a baseball practice with his fellow congressmen in Virginia. His injuries were life-threatening, and spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit. But look on the bright side—my dude got thinner!
Trump joked that getting shot is "a hell of a way to lose weight," which is funny, I guess?
According to Washington Post reporter Paul Kane, the line is a joke that Scalise has been making in private—so it's not even original material.
Of all his crimes and character flaws, the fact that he is a JOKE THIEF is truly beyond the pale.
This joke is not only a gas for Rep. Scalise, but also the hundreds of victims of gun violence in America.
Anyway, super glad that Steve Scalise's tax paid, best in the world medical care got him healthy enough to help screw poor kids and gun violence victims out of their healthcare.— Zeddy ( me [ person ] ) (@ZeddRebel) December 20, 2017
LOL!
Perhaps the notoriously chauvinistic isn't pushing any meaningful gun violence prevention programs because he wants people to get shot so we can all be as svelte as Steve Scalise.
The fun is NON-STOP!