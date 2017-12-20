Trump jokes about congressman who got shot: 'hell of a way to lose weight!'

To demonstrate that one could indeed do something more tone-deaf than throwing a fancy lawn party to celebrate the passage of a bill that will lead to suffering for many people, President Trump decided to make a joke about the congressman who got shot.

In June, Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip at a baseball practice with his fellow congressmen in Virginia. His injuries were life-threatening, and spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit. But look on the bright side—my dude got thinner!

Pres. Trump: "Steve Scalise, he's braver than all of us...He had a rougher year than most of us. But—that's a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve." pic.twitter.com/RaCa1GNYjf — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 20, 2017

Trump joked that getting shot is "a hell of a way to lose weight," which is funny, I guess?

According to Washington Post reporter Paul Kane, the line is a joke that Scalise has been making in private—so it's not even original material.

This is a joke/remark that Scalise has made privately. I bet he's made it to Trump, but without much of a filter, Trump blurts it out at this moment in awkward fashion. https://t.co/ctgM5iSDZ0 — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) December 20, 2017

Of all his crimes and character flaws, the fact that he is a JOKE THIEF is truly beyond the pale.

This joke is not only a gas for Rep. Scalise, but also the hundreds of victims of gun violence in America.