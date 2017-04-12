In an interview aired today with Fox Business, President Donald Trump nostalgically described the night he launched missiles at Syria like he was describing one of his wedding days.
The president goes into great detail about "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake" he ate with Chinese president Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida golf club. While Trump perfectly remembered his dessert, he slipped up regarding which country he was striking.
As quoted from a Washington Post transcript, this exchange between Trump and interviewer Maria Bartiromo really happened:
Trump: We've just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq...
Bartiromo: Heading to Syria.
Trump: Yes...to Syria...
In Trump's defense, Mar-a-Lago has the best cake. The yugest cake. The bestest cake that makes other cakes cower in fear.
For reference, this tacky chunk of cake is what plays an important role in world affairs.
Twitter sure noticed this slip up and the jokes really take the cake.
Ha ha ha we're all going to die.