On Thursday night, President Donald Trump authorized an air strike on Syria, a serious event in international affairs that happened from his private country club, Mar-A-Lago. Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared a photo of the makeshift situation room in Palm Beach for the official meeting.
Twitter couldn't help but notice this motley crew employing a familiar angle, and was grappling with the intensity and absurdity of the situation. Thus, a meme was born.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.