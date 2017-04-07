Advertising

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump authorized an air strike on Syria, a serious event in international affairs that happened from his private country club, Mar-A-Lago. Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared a photo of the makeshift situation room in Palm Beach for the official meeting.

WH photo (ed for security): @potus receives briefing on #syria military strike fr Nat Security team, inc @vp , SECDEF, CJCS via secure VTC pic.twitter.com/aaCnR7xomR — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

Twitter couldn't help but notice this motley crew employing a familiar angle, and was grappling with the intensity and absurdity of the situation. Thus, a meme was born.

1.

Emergency meeting to discuss worldwide shortage of Viagra pic.twitter.com/WH4bvP2T1m — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 7, 2017

2.

3.

'the mar-a-lago secure room'*



*off-season golf cart storage and repair shed https://t.co/NSImF8t2LH — darth:™ (@darth) April 7, 2017

4.

"OK but seriously, guys, the Van der Hoovels have this room at 8 for their hot daughter's birthday dinner. They paid me a lot, so hurry up." pic.twitter.com/McL3RZmlQo — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) April 7, 2017

5.

"We're firing cruise missiles at a evacuated military base, so be sure to use the same camera angle as the photo of Obama killing bin Laden" https://t.co/QGt33sWp8y — Jay Welch (@welchjay) April 7, 2017

6.

"This is going to delay the golf round for fifteen, maybe twenty minutes" https://t.co/NsV4S0cCrK — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) April 7, 2017

7.

The host of The Apprentice, the producer of Suicide Squad, the Breitbart guy and the owner of 666 Fifth Avenue are here to solve Syria pic.twitter.com/F4Q3RXYuzz — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 7, 2017

8.

"Nobody puts Spicey in the corner," says Spicer, to himself, as he sits in the corner. pic.twitter.com/AQDOiSDRud — Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) April 7, 2017

9.

What you order online vs. what comes in the mail pic.twitter.com/m62D6ME2Gn — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) April 7, 2017

10.

oh yeah, I feel safe with these guys calling the shots pic.twitter.com/qodKG5OABP — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 7, 2017

11.

They looked bored. So, I had jazz it up with @realDonaldTrump's favorite pic.twitter.com/7HJEHEeRZK — Sujhon (@iamkawsar) April 7, 2017

12.

Message intended: stern-faced determination.



Message sent: we’re meeting in an insecure facility so that I can sell memberships in China https://t.co/gYHoihMsZq — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 7, 2017

13.

Cosplaying the Osama bin Laden raid. pic.twitter.com/oKKoQlRfsF — dan sinker (@dansinker) April 7, 2017

