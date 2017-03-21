Advertising

A 17-year-old San Francisco high school student and future tech millionaire named Lucy wanted to put a "fun, little" project on her resume before she starts applying to jobs. So she created a website called TrumpScratch.com, where users click on the president's face to scratch him with little cat paws.

Just thinking about it gives me the warm fuzzies.

Lucy's game doesn't sound like much of a threat to national security. But we all know by now the president's skin is thinner than an overripe kiwi. Three weeks after her site went live, the teen received a cease and desist letter from "Trump’s general counsel" in Trump tower in NYC, the Observer reports.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, the Trump name is internationally known and famous," reads the letter, which describes Donald Trump as a "well-known businessman."

Lucy is having none of it. “I was going to just let this go, but I think it’s, pardon my French, fucking outrageous that the president of the United States has his team scouring the internet for sites like mine to send out cease and desists and legal action claims if we don’t shut down,” she told the Observer in an email. “Meanwhile, he tweets about The Apprentice ratings and sends out power-drunk tweets about phone tapping. HOW ABOUT BEING THE PRESIDENT?”

Since the lawsuit, Lucy did agree to change the name of the website to KittenFeed.com but she said, "after changing, they still came at me."

Does this story make you angry? Me, too. For relief, may I recommend spending a little time on KittenFeed.com. This site is not only harmless as far as Trump jokes go, but it's also great for mental health! Which will be especially necessary if (when) we all lose our health care.

Try it. Trust me, you'll feel better.

