The 11 funniest tweets about our president throwing Starbursts at Angela Merkel. Really.

So here's a thing that actually really happened — President Donald Trump threw Starbust at German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit. Yes. I mean, he didn't throw it at her head or anything, but he took two Starburst candies out of his pocket (ew) and tossed them at her. Then he said, "Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything" to Merkel. Um. Is he in third grade?

WATCH: @IanBremmer describes exchange between Chancellor Merkel and Pres. Trump at #G7 summit: "He stood up, he put his hand in his pocket... and he took two Starbursts candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything.'" pic.twitter.com/LfTWerxsNK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 20, 2018

This was during what Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer characterized as a tense meeting, due to Trump's steep tariffs and his idea that Russia should come back to the group. The candy toss came at the end of the meeting, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Merkel joined some other allies present “to press Trump directly to sign the [group] communique that talked about the commitment to a rules-based international order.”

Bremmer told CBS News: