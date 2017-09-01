Advertising

Donald Trump woke up this morning, cracked his knuckles firsthand, and got to tweeting. He started off nice and easy, with a tweet about the havoc Hurricane Harvey has wreaked on Texas, containing a misspelling of "healing" (again!), and still no condolences or sympathy for the victims. A+ tweet.

Twitter: Donald Trump

Trump mentioned that he's going back to Texas, which seems useless considering he didn't do anything the first time he visited, other than brag about crowd size and say he witnessed Harvey's destruction "firsthand." (Ron Howard voice: "He didn't.")

Advertising

Next, Trump made a hard turn and tweeted about former FBI head James Comey supposedly exonerating Hillary Clinton ("But her emails!") before the investigation was actually over.

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over...and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

What he's talking about: Two Republican senators alleged that Comey wrote a draft of a statement absolving Clinton before he'd completed the full investigation, CNN reports.

Gee wonder why Trump's worrying about the Russia Investigation



Instead of caring for flood victims?https://t.co/u7ZOUdxUPP — DCResisterBee🐝 (@DC_Resister_Bee) September 1, 2017

Advertising

And it looks like James Comey never exonerated you. That's because you are guilty! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 1, 2017

Perhaps Hillary was so clearly innocent that Comey didn't need to interview her. Doesn't matter, you are still guilty of collusion.... — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 1, 2017



Trump finished his tweet storm with a two-parter about how General John Kelly is doing a great job as chief of staff, which probably isn't that hard considering there's not a whole lot of staff left, now that Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, and Sean Spicer have all gone.

Advertising

General John Kelly is doing a great job as Chief of Staff. I could not be happier or more impressed - and this Administration continues to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

...get things done at a record clip. Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Trump bragged about getting things done at record-breaking speeds (of course), but it still took him 11 minutes to tweet the second part of the statement.

Uh-Oh I think grandpa's yelling at the newspaper again. I really wish he wouldn't read on the toilet. It's so stressful. — #DoSomethingGOP (@AHamiltonSpirit) September 1, 2017

Advertising

What Trump did not tweet about is news that Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia now involves the IRS, Business Insider reports. Mueller is also working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, according to CNN (since the president isn't allowed to pardon state crimes, this could be an effort to get the president's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to cooperate in the Russia investigation.)

Then, when he was finally done tweeting other stuff and typo-regret had become too much for him to bear, Trump replaced his first tweet with one containing the correct spelling of "healing."

Advertising

Texas is healing fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still so much to do. Will be back tomorrow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

That spelling mistake is the only thing you've corrected in eight months. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 1, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.