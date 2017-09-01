Donald Trump woke up this morning, cracked his knuckles firsthand, and got to tweeting. He started off nice and easy, with a tweet about the havoc Hurricane Harvey has wreaked on Texas, containing a misspelling of "healing" (again!), and still no condolences or sympathy for the victims. A+ tweet.
Trump mentioned that he's going back to Texas, which seems useless considering he didn't do anything the first time he visited, other than brag about crowd size and say he witnessed Harvey's destruction "firsthand." (Ron Howard voice: "He didn't.")
Next, Trump made a hard turn and tweeted about former FBI head James Comey supposedly exonerating Hillary Clinton ("But her emails!") before the investigation was actually over.
What he's talking about: Two Republican senators alleged that Comey wrote a draft of a statement absolving Clinton before he'd completed the full investigation, CNN reports.
Trump finished his tweet storm with a two-parter about how General John Kelly is doing a great job as chief of staff, which probably isn't that hard considering there's not a whole lot of staff left, now that Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, and Sean Spicer have all gone.
Trump bragged about getting things done at record-breaking speeds (of course), but it still took him 11 minutes to tweet the second part of the statement.
What Trump did not tweet about is news that Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia now involves the IRS, Business Insider reports. Mueller is also working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, according to CNN (since the president isn't allowed to pardon state crimes, this could be an effort to get the president's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to cooperate in the Russia investigation.)
Then, when he was finally done tweeting other stuff and typo-regret had become too much for him to bear, Trump replaced his first tweet with one containing the correct spelling of "healing."