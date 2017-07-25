Hey guys, remember when everyone thought Trump would start "acting presidential" once he took office? Lol, just reminding y'all.
President Trump started this Tuesday morning off in his usual way— by posting a series of incoherent tweets. Hey, Donald Trump claims not to drink coffee, so he needs something to get him out of bed in the morning.
So it all began around 6:00am with a good ol' dig at Hillary Clinton courtesy of Sean Hannity.
Immediately followed by this shady tweet slamming Attorney General Jeff Sessions over not being tough enough on, you guessed it, Hillary Clinton.
Damn, dude. This is someone ON YOUR STAFF. And Trump didn't even tag Sessions— he fully subtweeted him. How about you pick up the phone and call the guy?
Anyway, after a few more Hillary tweets (someone obviously has a crush), the President took a sharp left turn and started tweeting about health care, even taking the time to welcome John McCain back to work today after his cancer diagnosis. I guess he can forgive a guy who was captured when he needs him to pass his crappy bill.
But it was this tweet about that mentions his 11-year-old son Barron that really got people heated:
In the past, Donald Trump has slammed those who brought his son Barron into political discussions. An SNL writer was fired from her job after tweeting a joke about him. Even Chelsea Clinton urged people not to drag Barron into this giant political mess. And now the president himself is exploiting his 11-year-old, effectively using him as bait to get people talking about him.
Twitter was quick to step in and reprimand the president for acting like, well, an 11-year-old.
Yeah. Now seems like a great time to delete your account, Donny.