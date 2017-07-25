Advertising

Hey guys, remember when everyone thought Trump would start "acting presidential" once he took office? Lol, just reminding y'all.

President Trump started this Tuesday morning off in his usual way— by posting a series of incoherent tweets. Hey, Donald Trump claims not to drink coffee, so he needs something to get him out of bed in the morning.

So it all began around 6:00am with a good ol' dig at Hillary Clinton courtesy of Sean Hannity.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Immediately followed by this shady tweet slamming Attorney General Jeff Sessions over not being tough enough on, you guessed it, Hillary Clinton.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Damn, dude. This is someone ON YOUR STAFF. And Trump didn't even tag Sessions— he fully subtweeted him. How about you pick up the phone and call the guy?

Anyway, after a few more Hillary tweets (someone obviously has a crush), the President took a sharp left turn and started tweeting about health care, even taking the time to welcome John McCain back to work today after his cancer diagnosis. I guess he can forgive a guy who was captured when he needs him to pass his crappy bill.

But it was this tweet about that mentions his 11-year-old son Barron that really got people heated:

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

In the past, Donald Trump has slammed those who brought his son Barron into political discussions. An SNL writer was fired from her job after tweeting a joke about him. Even Chelsea Clinton urged people not to drag Barron into this giant political mess. And now the president himself is exploiting his 11-year-old, effectively using him as bait to get people talking about him.

Twitter was quick to step in and reprimand the president for acting like, well, an 11-year-old.

You blocked me for telling you to spend more time with Barron, yet you feel perfectly comfortable using him to make a joke abt yr TREASON! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 25, 2017

Bringing your young son up is disgusting. Leave him out of it FFS — Laura Sesana (@lasesana) July 25, 2017

This, after you criticised others in the media for 'hurting Barron's feelings'. Now you're using him for shits and giggles. You're unstable. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 25, 2017

I can't believe I have to say this but why don't you leave your 11-year-old son out of this? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 25, 2017

you should delete this tweet. Seriously. The one time you mention your son, this is the context. Bad judgment. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 25, 2017

Do you really want to drag your 11-yr-old child into the national spotlight like this? #BadParenting #ImpeachTrump @maddow @NancySinatra — Alan Bennett Ilagan (@alanilagan) July 25, 2017

Child protective services should be contacted. What Trump has done here is dangerous for Barron and his mental well being. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) July 25, 2017

Now Barron is fair game to mock because his father used him as a prop to defend conspiring with Russia — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) July 25, 2017

Leave Barron out of it. We have. Focus on your crooked son and daughter first. You're demented. Resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 25, 2017

Comparing one of your sr advisors to an 11 yo boy.

Using your child as a pawn, & dragging him into this mess.

Sad. — Sue O'Connell (@SueNBCBoston) July 25, 2017

Yeah. Now seems like a great time to delete your account, Donny.

