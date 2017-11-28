Trump awkwardly tweeted that Melania 'loves what she is doing.' People proved otherwise.

President Donald Trump felt the need to tweet that First Lady Melania Trump likes her life, and the president doth protest too much, methinks.
On Monday, Vanity Fair published a profile on the enigmatic FLOTUS's East Wing, highlighting her alleged hesitance to jump in and do the job. I first heard of the article because Melania's spokesperson put out a statement slamming it, which I'm sure is what they were going for.
Donald decided to chime in on the report that his wife didn't want to be First Lady "come hell or high water" by mentioning how fragile his ego is.
Much like another Trump catchphrase, "believe me," the awkwardness of "who truly loves what she is doing" inspired memes.
"Melania, who truly loves what she is doing, and is most definitely not spiralling into some kind of Gothic forest-themed descent into madness"— Amelia Mangan (@AmeliaMangan) November 28, 2017
Why do i feel like you adding "who truly loves what she is doing" gives off a sense that she has been kidnapped and forced into her role as the first lady....— a 🍃 (@adriabutterwick) November 28, 2017
Are you even sure that she voted for you?— IR.net (@IRdotnet) November 28, 2017
Every single time you tweet something like this, it means the opposite is happening. Is she leaving you?— asss.gif (@youresorightman) November 28, 2017
Are we sure he's talking about the real Melania and not Fake Melania?