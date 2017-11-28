Trump awkwardly tweeted that Melania 'loves what she is doing.' People proved otherwise.

Orli Matlow
Nov 28, 2017@3:02 PM
President Donald Trump felt the need to tweet that First Lady Melania Trump likes her life, and the president doth protest too much, methinks.

On Monday, Vanity Fair published a profile on the enigmatic FLOTUS's East Wing, highlighting her alleged hesitance to jump in and do the job. I first heard of the article because Melania's spokesperson put out a statement slamming it, which I'm sure is what they were going for.

Donald decided to chime in on the report that his wife didn't want to be First Lady "come hell or high water" by mentioning how fragile his ego is.

Much like another Trump catchphrase, "believe me," the awkwardness of "who truly loves what she is doing" inspired memes.

Are we sure he's talking about the real Melania and not Fake Melania?

The face of pure, unabashed joy.
