Trump awkwardly tweeted that Melania 'loves what she is doing.' People proved otherwise.

President Donald Trump felt the need to tweet that First Lady Melania Trump likes her life, and the president doth protest too much, methinks.

On Monday, Vanity Fair published a profile on the enigmatic FLOTUS's East Wing, highlighting her alleged hesitance to jump in and do the job. I first heard of the article because Melania's spokesperson put out a statement slamming it, which I'm sure is what they were going for.

. @FLOTUS spokeswoman responds to me re @VanityFair @Sarahlellison piece reporting “come hell or high water” Melania Trump didn’t want to become First Lady: pic.twitter.com/9PUR310QF5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 27, 2017

Donald decided to chime in on the report that his wife didn't want to be First Lady "come hell or high water" by mentioning how fragile his ego is.

Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that “if you run, you will win.” She would tell everyone that, “no doubt, he will win.” I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) - and Country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Much like another Trump catchphrase, "believe me," the awkwardness of "who truly loves what she is doing" inspired memes.