Advertising

Well, my friends, after spending so much time on Twitter, it was only a matter of time before our president learned how to use memes.

On Sunday morning, Donald Trump posted the following video to Twitter.

The video is a clip from when Trump appeared at WWE's WrestleMania in 2007 and tackled someone. It's been edited so that the man he tackled has CNN's logo for a head.

Yes. This is real.

Advertising

Trump's bizarre tweet seems to be a continuation of last night's Twitter rant, where he once again bashed the media for saying he should get off social media.

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

He once again singled CNN out as "fake news."

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Advertising

And then defended his social media use as not presidential, but "modern day presidential."

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Oh, and then he made sure to give a shout out to our veterans.

We will always take care of our GREAT VETERANS. You have shed your blood, poured your love, and bared your soul, in defense of our country. pic.twitter.com/RRTR0MrR9L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017

What is happening?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.