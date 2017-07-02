Advertising

Well, my friends, after spending so much time on Twitter, it was only a matter of time before our president learned how to use memes.

On Sunday morning, Donald Trump posted the following video to Twitter.

The video is a clip from when Trump appeared at WWE's WrestleMania in 2007 and tackled someone. It's been edited so that the man he tackled has CNN's logo for a head.

Yes. This is real.

Trump's bizarre tweet seems to be a continuation of last night's Twitter rant, where he once again bashed the media for saying he should get off social media.

He once again singled CNN out as "fake news."

And then defended his social media use as not presidential, but "modern day presidential."

Oh, and then he made sure to give a shout out to our veterans.

What is happening?

