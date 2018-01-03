People think Trump's tweet about his 'big, powerful' nuclear button is about something else.

Bad news for anyone was hoping President Donald Trump would lay off the nuclear tweets directed at North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (whom Trump has referred to as "Little Rocket Man") in the new year. On January 3, Trump tried to start a penis nuclear button size comparison war with Un, tweeting "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button in on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one that his, and my Button works." Ohhhh, boy.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Obviously this tweet got a lot of attention, because what kind of President taunts a foreign dictator with threats over "button size"? People on Twitter had all kinds of responses.

A lot of people joked around about the barely-veiled reference to, um, "member" size in the button comparison.