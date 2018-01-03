People think Trump's tweet about his 'big, powerful' nuclear button is about something else.

Bad news for anyone was hoping President Donald Trump would lay off the nuclear tweets directed at North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (whom Trump has referred to as "Little Rocket Man") in the new year. On January 3, Trump tried to start a
penis nuclear button size comparison war with Un, tweeting "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button in on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one that his, and my Button works." Ohhhh, boy.
Obviously this tweet got a lot of attention, because what kind of President taunts a foreign dictator with threats over "button size"? People on Twitter had all kinds of responses.
A lot of people joked around about the barely-veiled reference to, um, "member" size in the button comparison.
Others pointed out that Trump really does have a button right on his desk, but it's just to summon someone to bring him Diet Cokes throughout the day.
Many pointed out the obvious but terrifying fact that Donald Trump's tweet was basically threatening nuclear war with a known dictator.
And others people pointed out that Trump was starting off 2018 basically with dangerous and irresponsible tweets, pretty much the same way he spent 2017.
Comedian and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane summed up the situation fairly well (something we never thought we'd say), tweeting, "When young men become old men, the best acquire wisdom: The wisdom to know when to teach and when to learn, when to speak and when to listen, when to lead and when to follow, when to fight and when to make peace. You are age without wisdom, old man. I hope I'm never like you."