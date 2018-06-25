Trump weighs in on restaurant refusing to serve Sarah Sanders, somehow makes things worse.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted negative things about the Red Hen, the restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders and her party on Friday night. He commented that the exterior of the restaurant looked "filthy" and "badly needs a paint job," while stating that his rule is "if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"
He also stuck up for Sarah Sanders, calling her a "fine person" (just like he called members of the alt-right "some very fine people" after one of them killed a woman during a protest by driving his car into her).
So, yes, the President of the United States took the time to personally trash a restaurant, guaranteeing controversy. He used his power to turn all of his followers against one small business owner in Virginia.
After asking Sanders to leave her restaurant, that owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, told the Washington Post,
I’m not a huge fan of confrontation. I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.
Many people on Twitter called Trump out for his blatant bullying.
The President's petty tweet will likely lead to big trouble for Wilkinson and her business, because the people targeted by Trump tend to find themselves on the receiving end of all sorts of threats from his supporters.