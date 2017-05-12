Advertising

The Associated Press tweeted that President Donald Trump's lawyer said that his tax returns from the past decade show no "income of any type from Russian sources," however, "with few exceptions."

Because Trump hasn't released any tax returns, and therefore hasn't released any proof, the lawyer's statement came with a caveat.

BREAKING: Trump lawyer: Tax returns from past 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources," with few exceptions. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 12, 2017

The lawyer's suspect phrase "with few exceptions" instantly became a meme.

Some of the tweets were Trump-specific.

Trump never filed for bankruptcy, #withfewexceptions — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 12, 2017

america has always had a sane president #withfewexceptions — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 12, 2017

I have never fantasized about Donald Trump being eaten by giant rats with few exceptions. https://t.co/fA6lUTTYZZ — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 12, 2017

Donald Trump is deeply proud of all of his children #WithFewExceptions With you in spirit Tiffany. — Rachel Herrmann (@RappingCroc) May 12, 2017

He hasn't grabbed any pussy from the past 10 years of any type, with few exceptions. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) May 12, 2017

Donald Trump has never gotten divorced, with a few exceptions. — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 12, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump has presided thoughtfully over his decisions as they impact Americans, with few exceptions. — ANTISTUFF (@antistuff) May 12, 2017

"...preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God, #withfewexceptions ..." pic.twitter.com/8lcf8ZbseB — Jeff Tompkins (@jefftompkins) May 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump never ripped off any designers with cheap knockoffs #withfewexceptions — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 12, 2017

It works for everything.

him: how many partners have you had?

me: i am a virgin with few exceptions — Ziwe (@ziwe) May 12, 2017

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself, with few exceptions. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2017

BREAKING: The Zodiac Killer didn't murder anyone from 1967-1975, with few exceptions https://t.co/VWKteGU0RC — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) May 12, 2017

Everything is terrible, with few exceptions. — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) May 12, 2017

Husband reports to wife he has been faithful for 10 years, with few exceptions — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) May 12, 2017

Dick Cheney is a pretty good shot, with few exceptions — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) May 12, 2017

Betsy DeVos is beloved by students everywhere #withfewexceptions pic.twitter.com/NUEklX94Ad — H.M. Garth (@hmgarth14) May 12, 2017

Twitter moves fast. The meme has already been declared dead an hour later. But we can all appreciate that every single one of the #WithFewExceptions jokes are great...with few exceptions.

