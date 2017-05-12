The Associated Press tweeted that President Donald Trump's lawyer said that his tax returns from the past decade show no "income of any type from Russian sources," however, "with few exceptions."
Because Trump hasn't released any tax returns, and therefore hasn't released any proof, the lawyer's statement came with a caveat.
The lawyer's suspect phrase "with few exceptions" instantly became a meme.
Some of the tweets were Trump-specific.
It works for everything.
Twitter moves fast. The meme has already been declared dead an hour later. But we can all appreciate that every single one of the #WithFewExceptions jokes are great...with few exceptions.