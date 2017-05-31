Advertising

UPDATE, 1:30 PM: CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from appearing on their New Year's Eve show. Send thoughts and prayers to Anderson Cooper.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin was under fire on Tuesday for a provocative photoshoot that showed her holding up a bloody, decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump. The Game of Thrones-like image upset people on both the right and the left, because unlike [GAME OF THRONES SPOILER REDACTED], Trump is a real dude.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

While it took the president days to condemn the murders of two men by a white supremacist in Portland, Oregon (and he didn't even send the message on his personal account!), he was sure to speak out about imaginary violence against his own head by a My Life on the D-List star the very next day.

Trump also took the opportunity to remind us that he has an 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, writing, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

According to TMZ, Barron saw the picture on TV and initially thought that the head was actually his father's, panicked, and called out for Melania. Oy.

For her part, Kathy Griffin acknowledged the criticism and apologized. "I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she said, before elaborating in a video, "I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it," sincerely acknowledging the criticism and the photos (or at least regretting the backlash).

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

She said:

Hey everybody it's me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it, I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.

Currently, CNN is evaluating whether or not Griffin will remain a co-host of their annual New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper, according to The Hill. "We found what she did disgusting and offensive," said CNN in a statement. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year's Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point."

It's nice to see that people are rushing to condemn imagery and discussion of violence against the President of the United States. It's dangerous to have such language lingering in the public sphere, and should be the kind of thing that betrays public trust and ruins careers. Like in 2007, Ted Nugent said at a concert, "Obama, he's a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch" and—

what happened after ted nugent said obama and clinton should be killed. pic.twitter.com/YKo8qbeXpk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

Oh.

