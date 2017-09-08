Advertising

Good morning, I regret to inform you that the president is tweeting again, and this time, he's getting psyched about the magnitude of his hot new hurricane and blasting Republicans like he isn't one.

First, like a little boy watching The Day After Tomorrow rather than a president whose peoples' lives are at stake, Donald Trump tweeted about pending doom of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way,if possible. Federal G is ready! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

He applauded the Coast Guard, who are absolutely worthy of applause.

Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard saved more than 15,000 lives last week with Harvey. Irma could be even tougher. We love our Coast Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

And then he lashed out at congressional Republicans, kvetching that Senate filibusters don't allow him to unilaterally enact his agenda like an authoritarian. Sad!

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

...never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control - will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Trump is asking his party to "hurry!" on tax reform, because if there's one thing the country needs while it's either burning or underwater is tax breaks for the rich.

But the real runaway hit from this morning's tweetstorm is the phrase "Federal G," which presumably meant "federal government," but is now the ultimate rap name.

Federal G is @realDonaldTrump nom du rap in case anyone's curious. https://t.co/CvJRkluFeF — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 8, 2017

My name is Federal G



I talk like I'm 3, seriously, I cannot speak coherently



I'm all about the Benjamins, sins, and I...uh...like...trucks — Steven 🏳️‍🌈 (@McJoberdeen) September 8, 2017

Hey Hurricane Irma move out of the way because Federal G is coming for you! pic.twitter.com/xVnULltjcy — Elis ❤🇺🇸 (@EMilweiz) September 8, 2017

Tonight and Tonight only:

Federal G feat. Notoroius G.O.P. kickin' it in a rap battle of epic proportions! — Werdasliest Istdoof (@Werdasliestist) September 8, 2017

Forget Federal G, these traitorous election thieves need to be in a Federal P.



Every day a new cringe. pic.twitter.com/QhzmJ2Woqr — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) September 8, 2017

Aaaaaall, youuuuu

Suckah emcee's ain't got nothin' on me!

On my grades, on my lines. You can't touch Federal G! https://t.co/OKgV9xB9fs — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 8, 2017

FEDERAL G is about to drop the HOTTEST TRACK of 2017, F-F-F-FEDERAL AIIIIIIID



*Siren noises* https://t.co/I4q3u0IlSA — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) September 8, 2017

Federal G In Da' House!!! pic.twitter.com/VcL72O1UBF — Charles Records (@CharlesRecords0) September 8, 2017

Easy D is Federal G's hype man now. I don't think Congressional R digs that, he wants to drown Federal G in a bathtub. pic.twitter.com/xx6CHJyUDe — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) September 8, 2017

Oh, your a Federal G fan? Name three of his songs. https://t.co/0wmiZVuZnQ — zac (@beefyzac) September 8, 2017

Just hit the East Side of Washington DC

On a mission tryin to find Mr. Federal Ghttps://t.co/2EgBKHzf8q https://t.co/BHYL6FAf09 — Jordan (@jordanjargon) September 8, 2017

Nothin' But A Federal G Thang https://t.co/rW4D5zkJPA — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) September 8, 2017

Hopefully we'll get to see Federal G spit bars behind bars.

