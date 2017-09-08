Good morning, I regret to inform you that the president is tweeting again, and this time, he's getting psyched about the magnitude of his hot new hurricane and blasting Republicans like he isn't one.
First, like a little boy watching The Day After Tomorrow rather than a president whose peoples' lives are at stake, Donald Trump tweeted about pending doom of Hurricane Irma.
He applauded the Coast Guard, who are absolutely worthy of applause.
And then he lashed out at congressional Republicans, kvetching that Senate filibusters don't allow him to unilaterally enact his agenda like an authoritarian. Sad!
Trump is asking his party to "hurry!" on tax reform, because if there's one thing the country needs while it's either burning or underwater is tax breaks for the rich.
But the real runaway hit from this morning's tweetstorm is the phrase "Federal G," which presumably meant "federal government," but is now the ultimate rap name.
Hopefully we'll get to see Federal G spit bars behind bars.