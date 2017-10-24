People are losing their sh*t over a tiny detail in Trump's morning tweetstorm.

Donald Trump on Twitter, as he is in real life, is prone to errors.

Last May, the president bewildered the nation (and the world!) with the introduction of the word "covfefe," which then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted was no mistake.

Twitter

Now Trump has confused the masses with another spelling/punctuation mystery:

The mystery of the apostrophe.

...the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

giphy

Trump mixed things up in his morning tweetstorm on Tuesday, targeting not a pregnant war widow or a black congresswoman but a senator from his own party.

Trump has aimed his Twitter missile to Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who this morning criticized Trump on a variety of issues, including labeling him an "utterly truthful president."