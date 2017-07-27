President Donald Trump woke up this morning (assuming he sleeps) and decided to tweet about Fox & Friends and the (not really) Failing New York Times. Then, in typical Trump fashion, he switched the topic to something else, completely unrelated to his previous tweet. In this case, it was healthcare. At least he gave us 36 minutes between them.
At 5:48 a.m., Trump tweeted that the New York Times called the Fox Network show Fox & Friends the most powerful T.V. show in America.
He's not wrong. (This time.) Trump was referring to a New York Times piece published on July 19 titled "Watching 'Fox & Friends,' Trump Sees a Two-Way Mirror." The quote he's tweeting about reads, "Suddenly, for no other reason than its No. 1 fan, it is the most powerful TV show in America."
The Times piece also says that morning show is "easily the most-watched cable news morning show, averaging 1.6 million viewers in the year’s second quarter, following a post-Trump ratings boost." It's pretty clear that Fox & Friends loves Trump, and the feeling is mutual.
Early risers had some stuff to say about this random tweet:
After that, Donald Trump went back to one of his favorite subjects,
yachts healthcare. At 6:24 a.m, he tweeted encouragement to the Republican Senators.
He's referring to today's scheduled Senate debate to overhaul Obamacare. They'll be debating a bill that neither the senators nor the public has actually seen yet.