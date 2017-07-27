Advertising

President Donald Trump woke up this morning (assuming he sleeps) and decided to tweet about Fox & Friends and the (not really) Failing New York Times. Then, in typical Trump fashion, he switched the topic to something else, completely unrelated to his previous tweet. In this case, it was healthcare. At least he gave us 36 minutes between them.

At 5:48 a.m., Trump tweeted that the New York Times called the Fox Network show Fox & Friends the most powerful T.V. show in America.

Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends "....the most powerful T.V. show in America." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

Advertising

He's not wrong. (This time.) Trump was referring to a New York Times piece published on July 19 titled "Watching 'Fox & Friends,' Trump Sees a Two-Way Mirror." The quote he's tweeting about reads, "Suddenly, for no other reason than its No. 1 fan, it is the most powerful TV show in America."

The Times piece also says that morning show is "easily the most-watched cable news morning show, averaging 1.6 million viewers in the year’s second quarter, following a post-Trump ratings boost." It's pretty clear that Fox & Friends loves Trump, and the feeling is mutual.

Advertising

Early risers had some stuff to say about this random tweet:

The failing president is so concerned with his failing image. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 27, 2017

But... aren't they "Fake News"? Make up your mind, you orange-faced hypocrite. You're seriously cheapening the presidency. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 27, 2017

Emperor Trump's attacks on the free press are totally unacceptable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 27, 2017

Well you do get all your intel from that show since reading is hard. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 27, 2017

Advertising

After that, Donald Trump went back to one of his favorite subjects, yachts healthcare. At 6:24 a.m, he tweeted encouragement to the Republican Senators.

Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

He's referring to today's scheduled Senate debate to overhaul Obamacare. They'll be debating a bill that neither the senators nor the public has actually seen yet.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.