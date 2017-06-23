Advertising

Since he started his campaign for the presidency, scrolling back through Donald Trump's old tweets is like taking a stroll down Hypocrite Lane. He bashed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on Twitter for so many of the same things that he's now done himself. Unsurprisingly, he's pretty low on self-awareness and he's got a very short memory. Here are some examples, in no particular order, of Trump tweets that really haven't aged well.

On Medicaid

Hm, that's weird, because Trump's budget actually slashes Medicaid.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

I am going to save Medicare and Medicaid, Carson wants to abolish, and failing candidate Gov. John Kasich doesn't have a clue - weak! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2015

On Healthcare

Interestingly, the GOP healthcare bill would leave 13 million more people uninsured.

It’s Thursday. How many people have lost their healthcare today? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2014

On security clearance

Trump actually did request, and get, security clearance (and a West Wing office) for his daughter, Ivanka. Not fake news.

I am not trying to get "top level security clearance" for my children. This was a typically false news story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

On Obama playing golf and traveling

Trump is on track to spending more on travel in the first year of his presidency than Barack Obama did in all eight of his. And despite constantly criticizing Obama for playing golf, as of June 12, Trump has played 17 times, while Obama had only played five. Trump just straight up DGAF.

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

Does @BarackObama ever work? He is constantly campaigning and fundraising--on both the taxpayer's dime and time---not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2011

I play golf to relax. My company is in great shape. @BarackObama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2011

The Obama's Spain vacation cost taxpayers over $476K http://t.co/W6kIpd5x They love to spend money. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2012

Too busy playing golf? @BarackObama sends form letters with an electronic signature to the parents of fallen SEALs http://t.co/ELKcqTyr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2012

President Obama played golf yesterday??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2013

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

On transparency

Every President since Nixon has released his tax returns. Trump still hasn't, and apparently isn't planning to. But he hounded Obama relentlessly about his college records and his birth certificate. Trump definitely believed in transparency until it involved him.

For the sake of transparency, @BarackObama should release all his college applications and transcripts--both from Occidental and Columbia. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2012

Why is @BarackObama spending millions to try and hide his records? He is the least transparent President--ever--and he ran on transparency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2012

Obama has no problem leaking national security secrets. Why can't he release his records? Especially when $5M is going to charity. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2012

Why does Obama believe he shouldn't comply with record releases that his predecessors did of their own volition? Hiding something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

On Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump admitted that he wanted to be Putin's friend, after mocking Obama for being too soft on the Russians.

Putin is having such a good time. Our President is making him look like the genius of all geniuses. Do not fear,we are a NATION OF POTENTIAL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

On unnamed sources

Trump only seems to like unnamed sources when they benefit him. Otherwise, it's fake news.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

On accountability

Trump doesn't think independent counsel is terribly important in the Russia investigation, but he went after Obama for not having an independent investigation into security leaks. Kind of a big change of heart, no?

The Justice Department's investigation into the national security leaks is not independent. This is a very grave situation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2012

It is terrible that @BarackObama did not appoint an independent counsel to investigate the national security leaks. No accountability. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2012

Just as I predicted, @BarackObama has not allowed an independent investigation into the national security leaks from his cabinet. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2012

Whatever happened to Obama's 'independent investigation' into national security leaks from his administration? Where's the media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2012

On executive actions

You guessed it, Trump signed more executive actions in his first two weeks than any other president ever.

Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority? This is the latest

http://t.co/4IVBckTE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2012

On nuclear weapons

Trump declined to confirm that he wouldn't use nuclear weapons on Europe. What was that about "crazy or incompetent leaders"?

The global warming we should be worried about is the global warming caused by NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the hands of crazy or incompetent leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

On the electoral college

Trump hated the electoral college, until it benefited him. Then it was great.

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

On classified information

After repeatedly bashing Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified information ("But her emails!"), Trump leaked top secret information in his meeting with the Russians. It's almost as if trusting a man who bragged on mic about molesting women isn't too great with keeping secrets.

Hillary Clinton is a major national security risk. Not presidential material! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2016

Crooked Hillary Clinton and her team "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." Not fit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

On "amateurs in office"

The definition of amateur is "an individual who is new to, or not yet skilled in, a particular skill." Trump himself said he "never realized how big [the presidency] was." Paul Ryan said Trump is "learning as he goes." Hello, pot? Yeah, it's kettle.

Our country is being run by total amateurs. Let’s just call it “amateur hour.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2013

On having a leader who isn't a "laughing stock to the entire World."

This tweet doesn't hold up so well now.

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

On impeachment

This is a very good question.

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

