It's morning in America, which means President Donald Trump be tweetin' semi-coherent sentences. And this time, presumably perched on his toilet, Trump is tweeting his way through the stages of grief over the death of Obamacare.

Right now, the president is still stuck at #1: Denial.

I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

"The Dems scream death as Ocare dies"?

It sounded better at the slam poetry open mic night.

The president has yet to accept that:

1. The GOP's healthcare bill doesn't have the votes to proceed.

2. He has no idea what the GOP's healthcare bill is or what's in it, just that it doesn't say "Obama" on it.

Twitter was quick to explicate the poem to Donald Trump.

I saw Dems Scream Death open for Black Sabbath once. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) July 19, 2017

Or:

The Dems scream death as Ocare dies!

Alas! Repeal and replace never flies!

But fear not! A wall will rise!

Politics is not for the wise. https://t.co/Cy4ife9g2H — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 19, 2017

Brave is the soul that dares and defies/The Dems scream death as OCare dies — Jessica Pressler (@jpressler) July 19, 2017

Is lunchtime when he's going to use the powers of the Faceless Men to disguise himself and poison all the Dems' beverages? https://t.co/GPxFG99IHV — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 19, 2017

The White House lunch will feature Trump v. 3 women GOP Senators who are opposed to a bill he knows nothing about.



Should go well. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 19, 2017

The Republicans never discuss how good playing with a waffle iron in the bathtub is, & it will get even better at lunchtime https://t.co/DnQxaZ4jJp — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) July 19, 2017

They don't discuss how good it is because it isn't good. It's awful. It'll kill a lot of people. You set yourself up, 45. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 19, 2017

Oh how I'd love to see a reporter ask Trump, "Name one thing you like about the Senate GOP health care bill?" — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) July 19, 2017

If you listen you can hear "The Dems Scream Death as OCare Dies" in Minor Threat-era Ian McKaye's voice. — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 19, 2017

Tell me this wouldn't make an outstanding pulp novel pic.twitter.com/DgthURFU1f — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 19, 2017

On the luncheon menu: people with pre-existing conditions; older Americans; the poor and disabled. https://t.co/E5Ygt4wfdT — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 19, 2017

It's has taken them 7 years to concoct a legislative disaster, but don't worry. It'll get fixed at lunchtime! https://t.co/ayRFOkQJlP — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 19, 2017

Our president is a 71 year old man who uses the phrase "lunchtime" https://t.co/RdQ0uo7Qzq — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 19, 2017

My god... I just realized why "The Dems scream death as Obamacare dies" was hitting me so hard.... IT'S IAMBIC PENTAMETER



HE'S A POET — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 19, 2017

