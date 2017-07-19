It's morning in America, which means President Donald Trump be tweetin' semi-coherent sentences. And this time, presumably perched on his toilet, Trump is tweeting his way through the stages of grief over the death of Obamacare.
Right now, the president is still stuck at #1: Denial.
"The Dems scream death as Ocare dies"?
The president has yet to accept that:
1. The GOP's healthcare bill doesn't have the votes to proceed.
2. He has no idea what the GOP's healthcare bill is or what's in it, just that it doesn't say "Obama" on it.
Twitter was quick to explicate the poem to Donald Trump.
They don't discuss how good it is because it isn't good. It's awful. It'll kill a lot of people. You set yourself up, 45.— Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 19, 2017