It's morning in America, which means a wild tweetstorm from the nation's Commander-in-Chief.

Even more than usual, the cyber decrees from the highest office in the land do not appear to have been vetted by his lawyers, because the president just confirmed reports that he was being investigated for obstruction of justice. Sad!

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

"The man who told me to fire the FBI Director" presumably refers to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a condemnation of fired FBI director James Comey, but Trump said it didn't matter, he was going to fire him anyway.

ALSO here are your own words. "Regardless of recommendation I was going to fire comey." LOLhttps://t.co/zr448DKGDU — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 16, 2017

Also, fact check: Special Counsel Robert Mueller is the one doing the investigating.

Just last night, Rosenstein, the top Department of Justice official overseeing the Russia probe since Jeff Sessions recused put out a really weird statement, presumably at gun point.

Rosenstein basically said "Don't necessarily believe the leaks, such as the one that says the president is being investigated for obstruction of justice.

Well today, it's no longer an anonymous allegation because the president just announced it himself. Nice!

Like any aging rock star, Trump also, of course, played the hits: Witch Hunt, Fake News, etc.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News media loves when Donald Trump uses Social Media — it confirms investigations into his crimes to over 100 million people!

