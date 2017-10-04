Aboard Air Force One, flying down to the site of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, President Donald Trump is focusing on his favorite victim: himself.
On Tuesday morning it was reported by NBC News that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a "moron" for comparing the war in Afghanistan to renovating a Manhattan restaurant, which is indeed extremely moronic.
The report also said that Tillerson wanted to resign after Trump turned the Boy Scout Jamboree into a campaign rally, complete with "lock her up" chants. Vice President Mike Pence apparently had to intervene to get Tillerson, an Eagle Scout, to stay.
This kerfuffle warranted an impromptu statement from the Secretary which played out like a classic "stand by your man" speech. While he said that he never even entertained a single thought about leaving the administration, he couldn't explicitly deny that he never called Trump a moron.
Note: "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that" is NOT "No, I did not call the smart genius president a moron."
Trump declared victory nonetheless.
Needless to say, Trump is not happy about this report, and not even a visit to victims of a mass shooting will distract him.
A few minutes later, he attempted to pivot to the task at hand.
People took notice of the timing of these tweets.
Please remember that this day is about Trump, and keep him in your thoughts and prayers.