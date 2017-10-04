Advertising

Aboard Air Force One, flying down to the site of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, President Donald Trump is focusing on his favorite victim: himself.

On Tuesday morning it was reported by NBC News that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a "moron" for comparing the war in Afghanistan to renovating a Manhattan restaurant, which is indeed extremely moronic.

The report also said that Tillerson wanted to resign after Trump turned the Boy Scout Jamboree into a campaign rally, complete with "lock her up" chants. Vice President Mike Pence apparently had to intervene to get Tillerson, an Eagle Scout, to stay.

This kerfuffle warranted an impromptu statement from the Secretary which played out like a classic "stand by your man" speech. While he said that he never even entertained a single thought about leaving the administration, he couldn't explicitly deny that he never called Trump a moron.

Rex Tillerson on the report he called Trump a "moron": "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that" https://t.co/tTsKiNQ4WK pic.twitter.com/FutoYH7XRP — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 4, 2017

Note: "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that" is NOT "No, I did not call the smart genius president a moron."

Trump declared victory nonetheless.

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Needless to say, Trump is not happy about this report, and not even a visit to victims of a mass shooting will distract him.

A few minutes later, he attempted to pivot to the task at hand.

I will be landing in Las Vegas shortly to pay my respects with @FLOTUS Melania. Everyone remains in our thoughts and prayers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

People took notice of the timing of these tweets.

Trump is tweeting this on Air Force One, on his way to visit with the families of shooting victims in Vegas. https://t.co/UwfI63m1bt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2017

The President is on Air Force One, en route to the scene of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. https://t.co/HLbIS9ciKH — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) October 4, 2017

Leaving for Vegas, Pres. Trump says it's a "sad day for me, personally," adding more to be revealed about gunman "at the appropriate time." pic.twitter.com/8hXbqTJdgv — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

Please remember that this day is about Trump, and keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

