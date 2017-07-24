President Donald Trump sent out his standard 6:30 a.m. tweets this morning, limiting himself to two, but they're pretty classic Trump. Then at 8:50, he tweeted a third time, keeping everybody on their toes.
First Trump suggested that "Drain the Swamp," his most famous slogan since "You're fired!", should be changed to "Drain the Sewer." That doesn't sound like a good branding move, but what do I know.
Then, as has become quite the Twitter sport, people began replying furiously to Trump's tweets.
Next Donnie tweeted about ol' "fake tears" Chuck Schumer, whom he has mocked for getting emotional when speaking about Trump's
Muslim travel ban).
Trump didn't cite his source for that Schumer statement about the Democrats and the election. However, it seems to refer to a piece on that ran on July 22 in the Washington Post, which quotes Schumer saying, "When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia—you blame yourself."
In this third tweet, Trump once against asks why "Crooked Hillary" isn't being investigated for her alleged crimes and connections to Russia. Siiiiighh. BORING.
AND JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT HE WAS DONE, he's got more to say!
Donald Trump is tweeting so much this morning. It's almost as if he's trying to distract the public from something really important…like maybe Jared Kushner's 11-page statement about the Russian meeting?