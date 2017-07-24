Advertising

President Donald Trump sent out his standard 6:30 a.m. tweets this morning, limiting himself to two, but they're pretty classic Trump. Then at 8:50, he tweeted a third time, keeping everybody on their toes.

First Trump suggested that "Drain the Swamp," his most famous slogan since "You're fired!", should be changed to "Drain the Sewer." That doesn't sound like a good branding move, but what do I know.

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Advertising

Then, as has become quite the Twitter sport, people began replying furiously to Trump's tweets.

You want to "drain the sewer"?

Please.

If the government is the sewer, you are the King Sewer Rat. — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 24, 2017

"Fake news"?

Why do you want to pardon yourself for crimes you say you haven't committed?

🤔🤔🤔#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/rbxa0GCOB7 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 24, 2017

You ARE the swamp. Vacate the White House and it'll be 90% drained. — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) July 24, 2017

Advertising

Next Donnie tweeted about ol' "fake tears" Chuck Schumer, whom he has mocked for getting emotional when speaking about Trump's Muslim travel ban).

After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Why talk about pardoning yourself if you didn't do anything wrong? — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 24, 2017

Don't you dare think that that statement means you did not collude with Russia.



You are a crook and a liar ! — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump didn't cite his source for that Schumer statement about the Democrats and the election. However, it seems to refer to a piece on that ran on July 22 in the Washington Post, which quotes Schumer saying, "When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia—you blame yourself."

In this third tweet, Trump once against asks why "Crooked Hillary" isn't being investigated for her alleged crimes and connections to Russia. Siiiiighh. BORING.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Advertising

AND JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT HE WAS DONE, he's got more to say!

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Donald Trump is tweeting so much this morning. It's almost as if he's trying to distract the public from something really important…like maybe Jared Kushner's 11-page statement about the Russian meeting?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.