It's Sunday! And what does Donald Trump do on Sunday morning? He tweets, of course.
Today, he made sure to let the people know just how great the "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda" is doing despite the investigation into the administration's ties to Russia, or as he calls it, the "Witch Hunt."
Trump went on to list all of the things he's accomplished since taking office, adding that "healthcare and tax cuts" are in the works.
Then the president took a moment to point out the new Rasmussen poll, which listed his approval rating at 50%. Trump made sure to point out that his numbers were higher than President Obama's.
While the latest Rasmussen poll does list Trump's approval rating at 50%, Nate Silver's New York Times FiveThrityEight blog, which takes multiple polls into account (including Rasmussen's), has President Trump's average approval rating coming in at 38.7%.
