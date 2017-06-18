Advertising

It's Sunday! And what does Donald Trump do on Sunday morning? He tweets, of course.

Today, he made sure to let the people know just how great the "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda" is doing despite the investigation into the administration's ties to Russia, or as he calls it, the "Witch Hunt."

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

Trump went on to list all of the things he's accomplished since taking office, adding that "healthcare and tax cuts" are in the works.

...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

Then the president took a moment to point out the new Rasmussen poll, which listed his approval rating at 50%. Trump made sure to point out that his numbers were higher than President Obama's.

The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating.That's higher than O's #'s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

While the latest Rasmussen poll does list Trump's approval rating at 50%, Nate Silver's New York Times FiveThrityEight blog, which takes multiple polls into account (including Rasmussen's), has President Trump's average approval rating coming in at 38.7%.

Do you think Trump drinks coffee or tea while he's writing these?

