Trump offers his version of why his Twitter account went down. (It's not the racist lying.)

The world's ballsiest disgruntled employee offered the universe an 11-minute gift on Thursday night, the gift of silence, as the unnamed Human Of The Year/ Twitter worker somehow deleted Donald Trump's account.

Twitter says someone accidentally deactivated Trump's account: https://t.co/21Mywwhevr pic.twitter.com/dMwpTz9jEn — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 3, 2017

Twitter issued a statement about an hour and fifteen minutes after Trump's account went down (as Trump started tweeting about taxes), saying @RealDonaldTrump was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee." Another two hours later and the company said "a Twitter customer support employee... did this on the employee's last day," according to the Washington Post.

Trump had his own interpretation of that statement, and it's a doozy.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

"My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee," wrote Trump. "I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."

Yeah, I think it's pretty safe to say the word's been getting out. But the chances that this "rogue" employee with massive cojones deactivated Trump's account due to his racism, sexism, lying, bullying, misogyny, hysteria, insanity, cruelty, terror, hatred and stupidity are slightly better than the idea that an employee woke up almost a year into Trump's presidency and realized that people read the president's Twitter account.