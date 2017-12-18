People have a big problem with the order of Trump's two tweets on today's train accident.

Monday morning in Washington state, "several people were killed and dozens were injured... after an Amtrak train derailed," according to NBC News. On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump commented on the tragedy over Twitter, sending out two statements in the span of 10 minutes.
The first centered around his infrastructure plan.
"The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly," wrote Trump. "Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble!"
"Not for long!"
Journalists and critics alike immediately jumped on the president for using the incident to promote his politics without first offering condolences to the victims and their families:
Also pointed out by many was the fact that the derailment was likely unrelated to the idea of outdated infrastructure, the accident occurring on the inaugural run of a "new bypass" route that was the "culmination of a $181 million project that began in 2010," according to the Seattle Times.
More patient tweeters were met with what looked like a rebuttal from Trump, as the president tweeted 10 minutes later his "thoughts and prayers" for anyone affected by the disaster.
Unfortunately for Trump, it sure looked like he was directly responding to the flurry of anger in his mentions:
Naturally, this tweet did nothing to dispel Twitter's fury.
In the end, even a reversed order on the two tweets probably wouldn't have made much a difference to Trump's critics. They don't love the phrase "thoughts and prayers," anyway, and let's be honest: most just want Trump to stop tweeting entirely. Actually, that goes for his lawyers, too.