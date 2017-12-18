People have a big problem with the order of Trump's two tweets on today's train accident.

Monday morning in Washington state, "several people were killed and dozens were injured... after an Amtrak train derailed," according to NBC News. On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump commented on the tragedy over Twitter, sending out two statements in the span of 10 minutes.

The first centered around his infrastructure plan.

The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly. Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2017

"The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly," wrote Trump. "Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble!"

"Not for long!"

Journalists and critics alike immediately jumped on the president for using the incident to promote his politics without first offering condolences to the victims and their families:

The president is using the Washington state train derailment to push his infrastructure plan. https://t.co/Rm8uP7qsWx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 18, 2017

First POTUS tweet on train accident doesn't mention loss of life.. just a pitch for infrastructure plan. https://t.co/FxbkoL6z2U — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 18, 2017