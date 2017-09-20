Advertising

As part of his usual weekday morning tweet storm, President Donald Trump tweeted enthusiastically about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

The bill Trump's referring to is a proposal by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA). According to an analysis tweeted by Andy Slavitt (who was in charge of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama), an estimated 32 million people could lose health coverage by 2020 if the bill becomes a law.

Advertising

JUST OUT: Here's a summary of the Graham-Cassidy repeal. Yes, it's that bad.



Spread far and wide if useful. pic.twitter.com/Z0bbj0qaPd — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) September 13, 2017

You can tell that Trump really cares about the Americans he was elected to serve by the way he chose to block on Twitter a woman named Laura Packard with stage 4 cancer.

Omg. The President of the United States just personally blocked me. pic.twitter.com/MgLfwufOXC — Laura Packard (@lpackard) September 20, 2017

Packard, 41, who has been tweeting at the president since the election, had tweeted criticism of the bill to Trump just the day before. She's definitely got a dog in the race, so to speak, because of her own Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Advertising

Your latest TrumpCare bill would mean 32M Americans will lose their health insurance. What about putting them first? https://t.co/wPObZisLQp — Laura Packard (@lpackard) September 19, 2017

The next morning she woke up to find herself blocked on Twitter from following the Commander-in-Chief. That's not petty or anything.

According to ThinkProgress, a 40-year-old diagnosed with metastatic cancer under the Graham-Cassidy bill "could expect to pay $140,510 surcharge on their annual health premium, effectively making many families choose between being bankrupted by their insurance company or being bankrupted by their hospital bills.”

Getting my biweekly chemo treatment to keep me alive. Why did @SenDeanHeller @DeanHeller vote to take away my insurance? #SpinelessHeller pic.twitter.com/eNkAJ7q9db — Laura Packard (@lpackard) August 15, 2017

Advertising

Speaking to ThinkProgress, Packard said, “I cannot afford [a $141,000 premium] and I suspect most people cannot." And when she was asked how she felt about being blocked by Trump, she replied,

I just wish that he would listen. He said [during the campaign] he would come up with something that was great and was going to cover everybody, and [Republicans] keep coming up with bills that are the exact opposite. He’s definitely not listening to me now.

Yeah, it's pretty hard to hear anyone when you have them BLOCKED ON TWITTER. Glad to know the president is listening to the people he is responsible for protecting.

Advertising

Something about POTUS blocking someone w/ stage 4 cancer ahead of the push to strip health care from millions seems a bit on-the-nose. https://t.co/5TplBMRPaT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 20, 2017

Packard's diagnosis is not a death sentence, as she explained in a now-viral tweet back in July.

‘There is no plan B’ - this woman is battling stage 4 cancer and Trumpcare at the same time pic.twitter.com/KKMKdIfuCV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 14, 2017

“The good news is that my doctors believe I can be cured, I just need to keep my health insurance,” Packard says in the video. Clearly, Trump just doesn't really care, and would rather shut her out altogether than deal with the people who will be screwed over by his healthcare plan. Sad!

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.