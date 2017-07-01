Advertising

It's the first day of a holiday weekend. While most of the country heads off on their 4th of July vacations, there is one person who is still diligently tweeting up a storm: Donald Trump.

First, Donald Trump made sure to wish our neighbors to the north and his "new found friend," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a happy Canada Day.

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

As one Twitter user pointed out, we're not sure "friend" is the right word to describe their relationship.

I don't think you guys are friends... pic.twitter.com/RFbGq9V98d — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) July 1, 2017

Trump then turned his attention to perhaps his favorite topic, the media. Conservative-leaning anchor Greta Van Susteren recently parted ways with MSNBC after less than six months there. Trump was quick to jump to conclusions as to why that was.

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump took a brief hiatus from bashing the media to instead bash state governments. Many states are refusing to hand confidential voter information over to a Trump commission investigating alleged voter fraud. Looks like Trump's not too happy about it.

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

And then, as he always does, the president jumped back to the media. Trump, referring to a story that CNN had to retract earlier this week, said he was "pleased to see that CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews."

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Gotta love when the president creates his own hashtags.

After CNN, Trump swung the attention back to his on-going feud with Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. He almost seems like he's trying to be nice to them, saying the hosts "are not bad people." Unfortunately he had already called them "crazy" and "dumb as a rock," respectively.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Well, he kind of tried.

Happy almost-birthday America!

