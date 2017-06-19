Advertising

After a busy weekend of tweeting, President Donald J. Trump woke up on Monday morning and tweeted a plug for his own lawyer's appearance on Fox and Friends. He quickly deleted it, but the internet is forever.

"Jay Sekulow on @foxandfriends now," wrote Trump, before deleting for reasons unknown. In March, Congress warned Trump not to delete tweets or risk violating the Presidential Records Act.

Jay Sekulow, the president's lawyer, got a workout this weekend. The Washington Post reports that he appeared on four different networks.

Perhaps most notably, he sparred with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, seemingly confirming that Trump is personally under investigation before backtracking.

But although Sekulow appeared on Fox on Sunday, the Fox and Friends website made no mention of a Sekulow appearance on Monday—so apparently it was up to Trump to promote it.

According to Mediaite, Sekulow did appear on Fox and Friends on Monday. Rather ironically, the talk turned to the president's Twitter habit.

"Look, I'm a lawyer. I don't tell him what to write or not write."

When Brian Kilmeade told him, um, that was kind of his job, Sekulow fought back. Via Mediaite:

“The President does utilize Twitter. He does utilize social media platforms. And, again, the situation on Friday that created the press coverage over the weekend was from a Washington Post story that had five anonymous sources,” Sekulow said. “So you can imagine, in one sense, if the President didn’t have the opportunity to respond. He should have the opportunity to respond.”

Either way, anyone who gets their news from a morning paper would be greeted by front page headlines about a deadly van attack in London.

No word from the president on that—just a plug for Fox & Friends.

—Terrorist attack in London



—7 US sailors who died on USS Fitzgerald identified



—Russia threatens to target US warplanes



President Trump: https://t.co/sTpbHvq2S0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 19, 2017

And of course, Trump also launched an un-deleted political missive against Democrats. He paired it with an endorsement for "Karen H," the Republican running against Jon Ossoff in Georgia's special election.

The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security.Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P's. Vote now for Karen H — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

And for reference, you don't have to glue yourself to @RealDonaldTrump to find out what the leader of the free world is tweeting. You can always check the Trump Twitter Archive for Trump's tweets—deleted or not.

