Trump woke up and tweeted about the pee-tape. Twitter has one question.

On Wednesday night, "the firm behind an explosive dossier," AKA the pee-tape that sent the internet into hysterics back in January, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee.
Once there, they refused to testify about who funded the report's production, arguing that that testifying would "breach their clients' confidentiality," according to Newsweek. "No American should have to experience today's indignity," stated their lawyer. Indignity? Meet Donald Trump:
The following morning, Trump weighed in on the pee-tape. "Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th," wrote Trump. "Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?"
Twitter was again delighted, as they are with any new mention of the dossier. Mainly, they wanted to know if Trump's tweet meant that, indeed, the pee-pee tape was real:
The dossier, published in its entirety by BuzzFeed, alleged that Russian authorities could exploit a video they may have taken of Trump watching prostitutes "perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him" in a room "he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed [in] on one of their official trips to Russia."
According to Newsweek, the report "was initially financed by anti-Trump Republicans before being continued by Democrats during the 2016 general election."
While most of Trump's detractors on Twitter couldn't help screaming IS THE PEE TAPE REAL, Trump's morning tweet had other implications. The more serious side of the converation weighed in to put Trump's latest conspiracy theory into context:
That's a bit more depressing than screaming pee-pee tape into the ether with a thousand exclamation points, so please allow me this moment of joy so I don't have to question what Donald Trump's wild accusations will do to the country:
Ahem, pee tape.