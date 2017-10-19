Trump woke up and tweeted about the pee-tape. Twitter has one question.

On Wednesday night, "the firm behind an explosive dossier," AKA the pee-tape that sent the internet into hysterics back in January, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee.

Once there, they refused to testify about who funded the report's production, arguing that that testifying would "breach their clients' confidentiality," according to Newsweek. "No American should have to experience today's indignity," stated their lawyer. Indignity? Meet Donald Trump:

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Twitter was again delighted, as they are with any new mention of the dossier. Mainly, they wanted to know if Trump's tweet meant that, indeed, the pee-pee tape was real:

