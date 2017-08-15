Advertising

Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday morning. He woke up, brushed off his Twitter fingers with a feather duster, and retweeted a man calling him a fascist.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

"He's a fascist, so not unusual," wrote a man named Mike Holden, a guy without the blue check of verification on his account, a guy with 831 followers, who is now most notable for getting Donald Trump to call himself a fascist.

Holden's tweet was itself a reply to a Trump retweet of a "Fox & Friends" article, announcing the president's possible pardon for "ex-Sheifff Joe Arpaio." Arpaio has been charged with "criminal contempt" for refusing to "stop detaining people because he merely suspected them of being undocumented immigrants."

He's also the World's Worst Sheriff for a host of disgusting reasons.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio https://t.co/Rgw8l7i9Xl — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 14, 2017

The random tweeter, Mike Holden, wasn't surprised by news of the possible pardon. Apparently, Donald Trump agreed with his logic.

Donald agrees with me, he RTd it. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

...if only for 15 minutes, before undoing his retweet, according to The Independent.

Trump also felt compelled to undo another retweet, this one by a random supporter, whose timeline is full of typical #MAGA vitriol.

Trump had retweeted her image of the "Trump Train" bowling over a "CNN" graphic.

Trump retweeted this violent image from a woman who is also active on Gab, an alternative Twitter for white nationalists pic.twitter.com/Xopsu0oa0s — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 15, 2017

Trump may have deleted that particular retweet when he remembered the events of this weekend, and the death of a 32-year-old woman—as reported by CNN— "when a speeding car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters in Charlottesville."

But even as Trump undid two outrageous Twitter actions, he left one up. Here's his retweet of Jack Posobiec, also known as "an alt-right media figure who pushed the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories."

Others would just call him an alt-right troll.

We know he's found the delete button, hopefully he keeps using it.

