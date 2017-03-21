Advertising

It's always news when Donald Trump follows (or unfollows) an account on Twitter. The man is known for playing fast and loose with that unfollow button. But just today the president decided to follow an important account (and one he hopefully won't unfollow anytime soon)—the White House (@WhiteHouse). Well, that was nice of him.

Don't take it personally, White House. They're not the only account that Donald Trump should probably have started following earlier—it also took a little while for Trump to follow his other daughter, Tiffany, on Twitter.

Trump also followed and unfollowed Emergency Kittens (those kittens are lazy and should get jobs) and then the National Weather Service (Trump probably got bored when he realized he wasn't actually controlling the weather). And then there was the sting of the presidential unfollow when Donald Trump dumped Fox News' Joe Scarborough (Morning Joe) and his co-host, Mika Brzezinski earlier this month. Well, that's what happens when you criticize Donald Trump. White House, take note.

