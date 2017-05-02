President Donald Trump, with his invaluable business acumen and heart with the thousands of citizens who depend on government services, says what the country needs is a good ol' shutdown.
Responding as if he is just learning about Senate rules for the first time—which couldn't POSSIBLY be the case—Adult Man President Donald Trump thinks the way to passing his agenda isn't by working on bipartisanship but to just get to 60 Republicans or shut the whole damn thing down.
"Have we tried shutting down the government and plugging it back in again??"
Does my dude know what a government shutdown is? Does he know that "good 'shutdown'" is an oxymoron?
Trump was very, very sad that the deal to keep the government open through September didn't have any funding for his Big Boy Border Wall or defund silly things like the Environmental Protection Agency or the National Institutes of Health.
Calling for a shutdown is what any smart businessman would do.
When a big, smart leader doesn't get what he wants, the thing to do is to change the rules or threaten everything, right? Right?
This is a new chapter in the latest edition of "The Art of the Deal."