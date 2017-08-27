Advertising

Another Sunday, another presidential Twitter rampage from a one Mr. Donald Trump.

This particular rant was unique in that Trump started it off with, of all things, a book recommendation. (Who knew he reads books?!)

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

That book is Cop Under Fire, by David A. Clark. We'll give you some time to add it to your Kindles.

All set? Great. After getting his recommendations out of the way, Trump turned his attention to the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts.

Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Of course, he made sure to point out that he'd also be visiting Missouri, where he "won by a lot in '16."

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

C.M. stands for Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, but I honestly can't figure out for the life of me what "S" stands for. Seat? Senate? Please comment with your guesses.

Anyway, back to Texas!

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

"My hurricane is the biggest hurricane you've ever seen, it's really unbelievable."

We suppose with all this tweeting about Texas, Trump just couldn't help but have his thoughts wander over to the state's neighbor, Mexico. He once again insisted that Mexico would pay for "THE WALL."

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

And then, threatened to dismantle NAFTA because Mexico and Canada are being "difficult."

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

And then it was back to hurricane updates.

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Major rescue operations underway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I need a cup of coffee.

