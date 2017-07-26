Advertising

Although the Republican motion to proceed with debate on Obamacare repeal passed on Tuesday, Donald Trump wasn't satisfied with the 51-50 vote. On Wednesday morning he rolled out of bed and stretched his fingers:

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Senator Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, was one of only two Republicans who voted against the party. The 50-50 tie in the Senate allowed Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tie breaking vote to begin debate over the repeal.

Although Murkowski hasn't responded to the early morning attack, she did release a statement on Tuesday explaining her vote. Mainly, it seems, she wanted debate over the bill to "go through the committee process where stakeholders can weigh in and ideas can be vetted in a bipartisan forum."

Advertising

My statement on today on the motion to proceed vote. pic.twitter.com/d0Y7SJ93Dt — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 26, 2017

Although Trump singled out Murkowski (look for a screed against the other Republican senator to vote "no," Susan Collins of Maine, later today), defenders of the Affordable Care Act were up early and ready to defend their defender.

. @lisamurkowski did the right thing. Why would she want to keep a secretive bill alive that strips so many people of health insurance? — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 26, 2017

Lisa Murkowski is a true American hero for opposing Trumpcare. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 26, 2017

Advertising

Calling out people who disagree w/u is what is called #CyberBullying. I thought this was going to be @MELANIATRUMP 's platform to address? — Michelle (@SHELBERT) July 26, 2017

Actually she represented the interests of her constituents. That is what she is elected to do. She did NOT let them down. — Julia M. Chismar (@juliechismar) July 26, 2017

I think you meant to write McCain. — Craig Brockman (@csbrockman) July 26, 2017

While you're playing golf and Tweeting, @lisamurkowski and @SenatorCollins are actually working for the good of their constituents. #Resist — Monique LeBlanc (@ScienceLife4Me) July 26, 2017

Advertising

I'm writing her a thank you letter today for standing up for Americans! — (((Miss Cohen))) (@LRCIndy_MSW) July 26, 2017

Sounds like she's not a senator you can bully. She's tougher than you. Too bad! — JRo (@jenniferpherris) July 26, 2017

After all, it seems like Trump kind of phoned this one in. The least he could do is give Murkowski a nickname instead of plugging her Twitter handle.

Something that has to do with Alaska. Something like "Mountain Murkowski" or "Icy Lisa." Those are bad. But I'm not the president.

Advertising

Give us a nickname, Trump! That's why you got elected.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.