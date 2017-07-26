Although the Republican motion to proceed with debate on Obamacare repeal passed on Tuesday, Donald Trump wasn't satisfied with the 51-50 vote. On Wednesday morning he rolled out of bed and stretched his fingers:
Senator Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, was one of only two Republicans who voted against the party. The 50-50 tie in the Senate allowed Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tie breaking vote to begin debate over the repeal.
Although Murkowski hasn't responded to the early morning attack, she did release a statement on Tuesday explaining her vote. Mainly, it seems, she wanted debate over the bill to "go through the committee process where stakeholders can weigh in and ideas can be vetted in a bipartisan forum."
Although Trump singled out Murkowski (look for a screed against the other Republican senator to vote "no," Susan Collins of Maine, later today), defenders of the Affordable Care Act were up early and ready to defend their defender.
After all, it seems like Trump kind of phoned this one in. The least he could do is give Murkowski a nickname instead of plugging her Twitter handle.
Something that has to do with Alaska. Something like "Mountain Murkowski" or "Icy Lisa." Those are bad. But I'm not the president.
Give us a nickname, Trump! That's why you got elected.