Looking for something to tweet while Trump rages about North Korea? Wondering what you can shout into the internet while Trump brags about the nuclear arsenal? Racking your brain for something relevant to say now that Trump's in a pissing match with Kim Jong-un?
May we humbly offer you the above tweet from 2013, from the now-President of the United States himself.
"Be prepared," wrote Trump in 2013. "There is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III."
Very self-aware.
As often happens when Trump perfectly criticizes himself from the past, Twitter's enjoying the irony in the best way you can enjoy something while experts warn of the escalating chances of a nuclear catastrophe.
It seems with every new Trump move, there's an old tweet that speaks perfectly to it.
2013 Trump would have had even more supporters.
So look, if you're trying to say something witty as Trump inevitably continues to rant about North Korea from his 17-day vacation...
...take some inspiration from old Trump. He's got some good ideas. And about 40,000 tweets for you to look through.