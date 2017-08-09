Advertising

Looking for something to tweet while Trump rages about North Korea? Wondering what you can shout into the internet while Trump brags about the nuclear arsenal? Racking your brain for something relevant to say now that Trump's in a pissing match with Kim Jong-un?

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

May we humbly offer you the above tweet from 2013, from the now-President of the United States himself.

"Be prepared," wrote Trump in 2013. "There is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III."

Very self-aware.

As often happens when Trump perfectly criticizes himself from the past, Twitter's enjoying the irony in the best way you can enjoy something while experts warn of the escalating chances of a nuclear catastrophe.

Trump tweets for all occasions! 😳 https://t.co/HQtY9Utd6R — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 8, 2017

Dear lord, even this situation too. https://t.co/PfJlgGTtVR — Julia Rosen (@juliarosen) August 8, 2017

It seems with every new Trump move, there's an old tweet that speaks perfectly to it.

2013 Trump would have had even more supporters.

Finally, something you said I can agree with. https://t.co/gKyKcpqCnT — Travon Free (@Travon) August 9, 2017

2013 Trump tried to warn us about 2017 Trump. https://t.co/NtFH5yzrMH — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 8, 2017

Well, you can't say he didn't warn us. https://t.co/8EFde0f8ii — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) August 9, 2017

New theory:



Trump causes WWIII, later time travels to 2013 to stop himself, BUT the jump damages his brain, only remembers bits & pieces. pic.twitter.com/e3YvSUcOqj — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 8, 2017

So look, if you're trying to say something witty as Trump inevitably continues to rant about North Korea from his 17-day vacation...

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

...take some inspiration from old Trump. He's got some good ideas. And about 40,000 tweets for you to look through.

There is literally a Trump tweet for every occasion. Kinda like Hallmark, only more depressing. pic.twitter.com/w3UzLK1bdR — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) August 9, 2017

