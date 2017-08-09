Advertising

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump woke up, stretched his fingers, and proved wrong any terrified bystander who thought his biblical ravings about unleashing "fire and fury" on North Korea wouldn't escalate any further.

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

"My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal," wrote Trump, before bragging about the nuclear capability of the United States. "It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before...."

The ellipses continued, with Trump seeming to remind North Korea that the United States is a more powerful nation. "...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!"

Both Trump and Kim Jong-Un have identical oratory styles:



"I am the greatest! We will rain fire and fury upon you!"



Rest of the world: pic.twitter.com/ShYVlhy76N — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 9, 2017

Can your second order be to legalize online poker before we're all blown up? Tysm. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) August 9, 2017

Even before these tweets, the internet was panicking. North Korea had threatened to strike at Guam, according to the BBC, "where US strategic bombers are based."

I'd feel a lot safer right now if Trump had hotels in Guam. — Brett Kelman (@TDSbrettkelman) August 9, 2017

While all this is going on, a friendly reminder that Trump has yet to nominate an ambassador to South Korea. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 8, 2017

Can't lose the 2020 election if there is no 2020. pic.twitter.com/PhMdPu3x1h — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) August 8, 2017

The latest flare-up in tensions escalated sharply on Tuesday afternoon, when Donald Trump blustered over the news that North Korea had advanced their nuclear capability. Asked about the development, Trump responded with a rant that was immediately denounced by experts, who feared that his thundering would increase the chances of nuclear conflict. Here was Trump's statement, via The New York Times:

North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.

"Experts worry Trump's rhetoric could hurt the US by feeding North Korean insecurities and adding instability to an already tenuous situation," wrote CNN on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Joe Cirincione, president of a "global security foundation," CNN quoted: "We have two inexperienced, impulsive presidents in control of these massive military machines."

He continued: "It's one thing to make a mistake intentionally, its another thing to stumble into a conflict ... either one—Kim Jong Un or Donald Trump—could miscalculate and let loose a war unlike anything we have seen since World War II."

Enjoy your hump day.

