Advertising

This morning Donald Trump woke up, grabbed a Diet Coke (probably) and got his tweet on. This time he tweeted about North Korea (as he has many times before).

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Trump wrote, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Twitter was quick with the responses.

Hopefully you will find another path... RESIGNATION perhaps? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 11, 2017

Advertising

Let's just hope that's sooner rather than after the nuclear war. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 11, 2017

I feel like this is absolutely something you shouldn't be tweeting out. 😳 — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) August 11, 2017

And Kim Jong Un won't find another path. He has only one path. America had many paths. Yet you pushed it down this one. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 11, 2017

I thought Trump taking away our healthcare was the worst he could do. I was wrong. Killing us all and nuclear war is the worst he can do. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 11, 2017

Advertising

North Korea, China, Russia, South Korea, and Japan are all involved in this nuclear powder keg. What a recipe for WWIII. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 11, 2017

Okay, so basically the president of the United States is taunting a known dictator using 80s action movie dialogue. Everything is fine here.

Trump also retweeted a Fox News article about Mitch McConnell from the Fox & Friends Twitter account, headlined "Trump fires new warning shot at McConnell, leaves door open on whether he should step down."

Trump fires new warning shot at McConnell, leaves door open on whether he should step down https://t.co/tJIRc0usWl — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 11, 2017

Advertising

The President has been after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) for not getting Trump's tax reform and healthcare through the Senate. On Thursday he Trump tweeted "Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!"

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Sounds vaguely threatening, no? Also, this tweet had to scare the bejesus out of slacking Mitches around the country.

Advertising

He can't do it when the President is an incompetent moron... — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 10, 2017

I hope that Trump realizes that he flat out failed and failed spectacularly with healthcare. Trump is our loser in chief. — David Putnam (@davidmputnam) August 10, 2017

Speaking to reporters outside his golf resort in Bedminster, NJ about whether McConnell should resign, Trump said, "If he doesn't get repeal and replace [of ObamaCare] done, and if he doesn't get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question."

Advertising

Well, it looks like another one of Trump's staff is about to bite the dust.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.