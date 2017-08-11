This morning Donald Trump woke up, grabbed a Diet Coke (probably) and got his tweet on. This time he tweeted about North Korea (as he has many times before).
Trump wrote, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"
Twitter was quick with the responses.
Okay, so basically the president of the United States is taunting a known dictator using 80s action movie dialogue. Everything is fine here.
Trump also retweeted a Fox News article about Mitch McConnell from the Fox & Friends Twitter account, headlined "Trump fires new warning shot at McConnell, leaves door open on whether he should step down."
The President has been after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) for not getting Trump's tax reform and healthcare through the Senate. On Thursday he Trump tweeted "Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!"
Sounds vaguely threatening, no? Also, this tweet had to scare the bejesus out of slacking Mitches around the country.
Speaking to reporters outside his golf resort in Bedminster, NJ about whether McConnell should resign, Trump said, "If he doesn't get repeal and replace [of ObamaCare] done, and if he doesn't get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question."
Well, it looks like another one of Trump's staff is about to bite the dust.