On Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences" after a shooting at a Las Vegas music festival left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured, according to NBC News.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Earlier, the White House reported that President Donald Trump had "been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

NEW: President Trump has been briefed on "horrific" Las Vegas shooting. White House says it's "monitoring situation closely." pic.twitter.com/eeZ4Xa0Whg — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 2, 2017

"We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials," went a statement by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. Ivanka, Melania, Eric, and Donald Jr. also sent messages of support on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Melania Trump

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Mike Pence

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love... — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

...The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Donald Trump Jr.

Our prayers and deepest condolences are with all those affected by the evil perpetrated in #lasvegas #lasvegasshooting — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2017

Eric Trump

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #LasVegas. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2017

It is days like this that we should stop and thank all the men and women in uniform, who sacrifice their own lives every day to help others. pic.twitter.com/RupwRL7NzR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2017

Each member of the Trump inner circle used a variation of the phrase "thoughts and prayers," if not the term exactly, to offer support for the victims.

And as public figures struggle to find the right words to match the senseless tragedy, the phrase "thoughts and prayers" began trending on Twitter—but not entirely for the most obvious reason.

Many were using it to offer support for victims of the horrible violence. But others called out the phrase as a simple response for politicians, too easy to roll off the tongue, and completely void of meaning:

I am a church professional and can assure you "thoughts and prayers" is an empty term if not followed by amendments and policies. — Booodak Yellow👻 (@BroderickGreer) October 2, 2017

Save us your “thoughts and prayers” if you’ve spent your entire political career fighting against common sense gun reform. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) October 2, 2017

Politicians will learn of this horrific mass shooting and offer their empty #ThoughtsAndPrayers, which they use as a way to avoid action pic.twitter.com/lmjvAvOUB6 — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) October 2, 2017

Thoughts and prayers don't stop mass shootings.#GunControlNow — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) October 2, 2017

If you're in a position to create legislation to decline shootings & don't, then f*** your “thoughts and prayers.”

Las Vegas #GunControlNOW — Jeeniya (@jeeniya90) October 2, 2017

America needs #GunControlNow, not #thoughtsandprayers. The former will save lives and the latter is just an empty platitude. pic.twitter.com/lSIufcTVMB — Duke Skymocker (@DukeSkymocker) October 2, 2017

The saying has become a beacon for backlash against politicians who don't take political action to stop the next tragedy before condolences are necessary, but offer "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of violence.

Meanwhile, if you're in the Las Vegas area, there is an immediate way for you to help, according to the Las Vegas Police:

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

It goes well with thoughts and prayers.

