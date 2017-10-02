On Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences" after a shooting at a Las Vegas music festival left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured, according to NBC News.
"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," wrote Trump. "God bless you!"
Earlier, the White House reported that President Donald Trump had "been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."
"We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials," went a statement by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. Ivanka, Melania, Eric, and Donald Jr. also sent messages of support on Twitter.
Ivanka Trump
Melania Trump
Mike Pence
Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump
Each member of the Trump inner circle used a variation of the phrase "thoughts and prayers," if not the term exactly, to offer support for the victims.
And as public figures struggle to find the right words to match the senseless tragedy, the phrase "thoughts and prayers" began trending on Twitter—but not entirely for the most obvious reason.
Many were using it to offer support for victims of the horrible violence. But others called out the phrase as a simple response for politicians, too easy to roll off the tongue, and completely void of meaning:
The saying has become a beacon for backlash against politicians who don't take political action to stop the next tragedy before condolences are necessary, but offer "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of violence.
Meanwhile, if you're in the Las Vegas area, there is an immediate way for you to help, according to the Las Vegas Police:
It goes well with thoughts and prayers.