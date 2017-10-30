Donald Trump tried and failed to make a 'NOT!' joke on Twitter. It's about Russia.

Donald Trump woke up on Sunday, as Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller prepared to announce indictments in his investigation, and decided to defuse some tension with a simple joke inspired no doubt by Wayne's World.
"All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform," wrote Trump, before launching the joke: "Is this coincidental? NOT."
If that doesn't sound quite right, it's because it makes zero sense. Trump wrote it like a question and answer, and no one answers a question by screaming "NOT." It's entirely possible Trump even mean to write "NO" instead of "NOT" and made a typo. It's happened before. But find someone in a Wayne and Garth couple's costume on Halloween tomorrow and they'll be happy to tell you how it should have gone:
"All of this Russia talk right now when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. What a coincidence—NOT."
Jokes aside, Trump continued his Russia rant on Monday morning:
By encouraging people not to watch the real news.
And yelling about Obama's alleged involvement in producing the pee-tape.
I'm sure Donald Trump is being entirely truthful about everything to do with Russia—NOT. See how easy that is? It's the easiest. Back to this joke thing for a second, it's not actually the first time Trump has Trumped himself all over this exact bit from Wayne's World. Last time, Mike Myers commented, "How fantastic — in the true meaning of the word, a fantasy — and weird." Let's hop in a time machine. Here we are in 2016:
Please, Donald, hire some joke writers and let them run your Twitter.
I'm sure he'll do that—NOT. Okay it's getting annoying. See you at the next indictment.